Veteran actor Patrick Doyle and his new wife have flooded their social media pages with pre-wedding photos

Patrick, who was previously married to ace actress Ireti Doyle, is set to tie the knot traditionally with his new wife today

The couple's pictures have triggered comments from netizens, with some congratulating the Nollywood actor

It is a moment of celebration for Nollywood actor Patrick Doyle and his wife Funmilayo as they are finally set to tie the knot traditionally today, December 14.

Late Wednesday, Patrick and Funmilayo shared adorable pre-wedding photos with their fans and well-wishers.

Patrick Doyle and new wife marry traditionally. Credit: @funmi.moh @iretidoyle

Source: Instagram

Funmilayo couldn't hide her excitement about being a wife to the actor, who was previously married to popular actress Ireti Doyle.

She wrote in a caption:

"Tomorrow, we put a traditional seal on our marriage. One year after and I still love you to bits Ete Doyle @patrickdoylemedia Everyone, I made a beautiful bride."

Watch a video of an excited Patrick Doyle below:

Legit.ng previously reported that Patrick Doyle shared a clip from his photo shoot session with his new wife.

People react to Patrick Doyle's pre-wedding photos

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, see them below:

petitebarby:

"70 year old man. Men are quickly to move on and remarry after they separate from their wives while women always struggle to find a partner. Why?"

worldclassavatar:

"A man would always get a woman at any age even when he's 70. And not just any woman but a young sweet woman. But on Eva woman is above 30 ok to get a man Na grace of God."

itz_kingzzz:

"E nor dey hard men to move on really… happy married life to them… just do whatever makes you happy and care less of what people think or say."

sabiigirlfashion:

"He's got a thing for beautiful Yoruba women Many Congratulations to them."

oreofeojeniyi:

"But wetin remain for him.. why remarry.. what did I know sef...hmmmmm."

patrick_mary313:

"He quick."

Patrick Doyle celebrates lover on Mother's Day

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Patrick Doyle celebrated his lover during this year's Mother's Day.

Doyle shared a photo of his lover, Funmilayo, and paid tribute to the women who used to be in his life, his late mum, late sister, and late wife before Ireti.

He also revealed he had never been happier with Funmilayo in his life.

Source: Legit.ng