When the year 2023 gradually neared its end, not many people anticipated that it would be followed by 2024 filled with drama

The year 2024 had barely started when some Nigerian celebrities already started to make headlines for controversial reasons

Legit.ng has now compiled a list of some of the hot celebrity gist that has got fans talking less than a week into January 2024

Oftentimes, at the beginning of every year, people are quick to chant the ‘new year, new me’ mantra, but that doesn’t seem to be the case with 2024.

January has always been known to be a slow year with less activities and drama, but some Nigerian celebrities have gone against the grain by already trending for controversial reasons.

Details as Nigerian celebrities already cause drama in 2024. Photos: @wizkidayo, @portablebaeby, @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

It is not clear how the motto for 2024 came about, but social media has been buzzing with the tag ‘no gree for anybody’ being the accepted theme for the year, and it's already evident in the situations that have occurred.

Today, Legit.ng will be focusing on some of the celebrity dramas that have already made headlines this new year.

1. Yul Edochie blasts his 1st wife May Edochie:

Some fans might have thought that the Edochie family drama simmered down in 2023 but that is not true. A few days into 2024, Yul Edochie lambasted his first wife and mother of four of his kids, May Edochie, on social media.

It all started when Yul described 2023 as his best year, and fans quickly pointed out how he lost his marriage of many years and his first son during the time. Shortly after, Yul’s estranged wife, May, penned down her own post where she explained how she lost a lot in 2023. This did not sit well with Yul and he made a series of posts accusing May of trying to paint him as a bad person. He also claimed that she had a cosmetic surgery done on her body without his approval and that she has refused to return his bride price among other things. May, however, maintained her silence.

2. Rita Edochie blasts Yul and Judy Austin:

Yul Edochie’s heated post directed at May led to his sister-in-law, Rita, showing more support for his estranged wife. The Nollywood actress also used the opportunity to heavily taunt Judy Austin, claiming that she was married through the corners and not the right way like she was wedded. Rita Edochie also hinted that Judy might have been the one who wrote the explosive posts on Yul’s page among other things.

3. Wizkid spotted with Tiwa Savage as Jada P drops cryptic posts:

In the later part of December 2023, videos made the rounds online of top singers Wizkid and Tiwa Savage hanging out together at a nightclub and their closeness raised some questions in the minds of fans. Shortly after their video trended, Wizkid’s partner Jada P shared a series of cryptic posts on social media, talking about letting go and starting the new year with a clean heart. Many Nigerians took her posts to mean that she was upset by the Wizkid and Tiwa Savage video and they dropped their hot takes online. However, on January 1, 2024, Jada debunked the claims. According to her, the cryptic posts she dropped had nothing to do with Wizkid and Tiwa Savage.

4. Isreal DMW calls out ex-wife Sheila:

Davido’s aide, Isreal, has not let go of the fact that his wife, Sheila, left him, and he started off the new year by sharing a series of derogatory posts about her on social media. He also dropped marriage advice for men not to look for wives in mosques or churches because they might be pretenders, among other things. As all these happened, Sheila maintained her silence on social media and focused on her influencing jobs.

5. Between Portable, Koko Zaria and his baby mama:

In January 2024, social media buzzed with videos of controversial singer Portable, calling out one of his baby mamas, Honey Berry. The Zazu crooner had accused her of taking their one-year-old son with her to meet men, particularly MC Oluomo’s aide and NURTW chieftain, Koko Zaria. The music star heavily blasted his baby mama while calling her derogatory names as he claimed that he used to send her money to take care of their son. Honey Berry, however, fired back that Portable had stopped sending her money to care for their son, and since they are no longer an item, she can decide to go out with her son instead of leaving him at home. She also warned the singer not to chase away her helpers.

6. Toyin Lawani calls out men who like men but marry women to disguise:

Nigerian fashion designer and socialite Toyin Lawani shook social media when she penned down a lengthy note about an unnamed popular personality who was married with three kids but actually liked men only for his wife to find out. The celebrity stylist blasted gay men who marry women to cover up their lifestyle, and she claimed the person involved was very well known.

7. Sarah Martins slams Judy Austin:

The Edochie clan faced another set of woes when actress Sarah Martins blasted her former friend and Yul Edochie’s second wife, Judy Austin. She dragged her ex-friend for owing her N1 million and resorted to sharing a video of her acne-filled face on social media. The video, however, did not seem to have the desired effect, seeing as many netizens called Sarah Martins a dangerous person and a friend to avoid.

The theme for 2024, 'No gree for anybody', has taken full effect going by the numerous celebrity drama that has unfolded just a few days into January.

Source: Legit.ng