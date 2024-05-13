Mixed reactions have trailed the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result of a science student

The science student performed poorly in the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) examination, scoring 17 in physics

While some netizens made funny remarks about the UTME result, a few had words of encouragement for the student

The UTME result of a science student has surfaced on social media and left people in stitches.

A Facebook user, Innocent Lad, was in disbelief and shared the result on the social media platform.

The science student scored 17 in physics. The image on the left is for illustration purpose and is unrelated to the story. Photo Credit: Image Source, jamb.gov.ng

"Hmmm someone's jamb score," Innocent Lad captioned his Facebook post.

Innocent attached the screenshot of a UTME result obtained via SMS code.

The owner of the result, Bashiru Abdulazeez Ayomide, appeared so shocked by his performance that he had to request the result a second time via SMS.

Abdulazeez scored 40 in English, 17 in physics, 31 in biology and 28 in chemistry, bringing his aggregate to 116.

Another science student scored 162 in the 2024 UTME.

Mixed reactions trailed the science student's result

Pardon Yokdat said:

"Don't blame him maybe it is because of time."

Chidire Ezenwa said:

"Dis one shock the person sef, im no gree say the result correct do im send two times."

Itz Vic Torious said:

"Me score 167.

"What is it useful for ."

Bae Lyk Famous Abby said:

"Even school of health no go collect this person oo."

Taofeek Faruq said:

"He dey check am twice, but he no know say JAMB no dey do mistake."

Gotep Gaksawe Tampi Dungung said:

"Oga na wetin u score be that .. stop sending another one .. safe ur 5."

David Matthew said:

"This wan think say jamb de whine am in send am two times."

Bright Akrah said:

"Omo.

"JAMB chock this year oooo.

"Congrats dear u tried."

Science student scores 334 in UTME

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had celebrated her younger sister, who scored 334 in the UTME.

The proud sister, identified on X as @dahslimgirl, shared a screenshot of her younger sister’s result with her followers. Her younger sister, identified as Aleshinloye Khadijat Bolatito, totally aced the exams.

She scored 69 in English language, 95 in physics, 75 in Biology, and 95 in Chemistry and an aggregate score of 334. While sharing the scores online, Dahslimgirl praised her younger sister for acing the examinations with flying colours.

