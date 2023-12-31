Embattled Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has got people talking online with a comment he made about 2023 and his New Year resolution

Yul, in his viral post, noted that 2023 has been the best year of his life; this comment is coming despite him losing his son Kambilichukwu

Also, in 2023, the actor's first marriage to May Edochie was officially put to the sword as his wife filed for divorce

Nigerian movie star Yul Edochie has once again stirred the ire of many netizens with some comments he made about 2023 and the New Year.

Yul shared on his social media handle that 2023 was the best year of his life. He praised God for all the blessings that came his way in the outgoing year.

Yul Edochie receives massive backlash for calling 2023 the best year of his life. Photo credit: @yuledochie

The actor's comments are coming despite the crash of his first marriage. Yul also lost his 16-year-old first son, Kamibilichukwu, in 2023.

Yul shares video of how he would walk into 2024

The outspoken movie star got people even talking more with a clip he posted showing how he intends to walk into 2024.

He stated in his post that as much as 2023 was a great year for him, 2024 would be outstanding for him.

See Yul Edochie's post that created a stir below:

Watch the video of Yul showing how he intends to walk into 2024:

Reactions trail Yul Edochie's comments as he bids 2023 bye bye

See how netizens reacted to both posts below:

@yonancy__:

"Same year you lost your 16yrs old son it is well."

@radiogad:

"More blessings big man."

@doby125:

"You all should forget about this man for a minute, lets think of what May went through living with this man. It must have been hell but she held it together. This man is pure ev!l."

@nekky_uc:

"Never disappointed in exposing his stupidity. You lost your 18yrs marriage to a roadside runaway wife, lost a 16-year-old son, and everything that made us respect you, but still have the mind to write this absurdity. Your shame is on another level. Narcissistic creature!"

@kateitec:

"I don’t usually comment on posts, but I was moved to do this. What kind of a father are u, The year u lost ur son, u called it the best year. Are u sure u are ok at all. Even me dat lost my father I the year 2005, I still see it as the worst year. How much u dat lost ur blood. U are not well at all. Now I believe u are sick."

@yemisikunlipe:

"Gosh! Same year you lost your 16 yrs old son is your best year so far. Oh no, I only feel for May. God may we not get married to the weapon fashioned against us."

@dd_martyman:

"Same year you loss your first son? God help you."

@collezena:

"Best year you said after losing a son and destroying your home while rubbing mud on your family’s name. Jessss, Lord I know am not righteous but please don’t give me a child like this to punish me please."

@xrisdanielz:

"I pray never to have someone like you as a father."

@livelaughlivelovepeace:

"And you’re walking out of 2023 as the world’s most s£nseless man, world’s most dangerous man, the man who does not regard his family, his children, not even the one he lost to the cold hands of de@th."

