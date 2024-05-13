“Caught in The Act”: Legend Odegbami Shares Rare Video of Billionaire Onyema in Living Room
- Sometimes, rich people perform mundane home tasks such as cleaning tables and emptying the trash themselves
- Segun Odegbami, an ally of Allen Onyema, the chairman of Air Peace, one of Nigeria's leading airlines, shared a rare video of the billionaire
- The 11-second clip sighted by Legit.ng showed Onyema in the living room of an apartment in Lagos doing something he said he loves
Ikeja, Lagos state - African football legend, Segun Odegbami, has shared a video of Allen Onyema, the chairman/CEO of Air Peace Limited, doing some domestic tasks himself.
Odegbami, a former Super Eagles captain, narrated how despite his (Onyema's) ability to easily outsource others to do house-related work for him, the billionaire carried out some household chores himself.
In a short video shared across Odegbami’s known social media pages on Saturday, May 11, Onyema could be heard saying:
“I’m doing it for myself — I love it. I like taking care of my stuff.”
Odegbami wrote:
“Allen Onyema - caught in the act. He is a gentleman to the core, a humanist, a patriot, a successful businessman and an uncommon philanthropist. It is the midnight hour. Ben Adeyileka (the former acting director-general, Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA), and I are alone with him in a Lagos apartment - no stewards, no house helps, no servants. Just the 3 of us in conversation and sharing communion of food ordered from a nearby restaurant.
“We do everything ourselves - bring out plates and cutleries, serve the food, fetch the drinks, clear the mess after, and even trash the litter. It is fun to behave again like bachelors. At a point, I watch him closely. He cuts an interesting picture. I must capture it for posterity.”
"Preparing 4 his burial": Clip of Renovations going on at Junior Pope's country house stirs emotions
The 1980 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) winner continued:
“I pick up my phone and take what must be the shortest and rarest pictures of the great man as he dusts, clears, and cleans the dining table by himself. I am thinking. How can such a great and wealthy man be so simple and humble at the same time?
“Pictures do not lie. Here is Allen Onyema, Chairman of one of Africa’s largest and fast-growing airlines, Air Peace, caught in the act of simplicity and humility”.
