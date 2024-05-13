Sometimes, rich people perform mundane home tasks such as cleaning tables and emptying the trash themselves

Segun Odegbami, an ally of Allen Onyema, the chairman of Air Peace, one of Nigeria's leading airlines, shared a rare video of the billionaire

The 11-second clip sighted by Legit.ng showed Onyema in the living room of an apartment in Lagos doing something he said he loves

Ikeja, Lagos state - African football legend, Segun Odegbami, has shared a video of Allen Onyema, the chairman/CEO of Air Peace Limited, doing some domestic tasks himself.

Odegbami, a former Super Eagles captain, narrated how despite his (Onyema's) ability to easily outsource others to do house-related work for him, the billionaire carried out some household chores himself.

In a short video shared across Odegbami’s known social media pages on Saturday, May 11, Onyema could be heard saying:

“I’m doing it for myself — I love it. I like taking care of my stuff.”

Odegbami wrote:

“Allen Onyema - caught in the act. He is a gentleman to the core, a humanist, a patriot, a successful businessman and an uncommon philanthropist. It is the midnight hour. Ben Adeyileka (the former acting director-general, Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA), and I are alone with him in a Lagos apartment - no stewards, no house helps, no servants. Just the 3 of us in conversation and sharing communion of food ordered from a nearby restaurant.

“We do everything ourselves - bring out plates and cutleries, serve the food, fetch the drinks, clear the mess after, and even trash the litter. It is fun to behave again like bachelors. At a point, I watch him closely. He cuts an interesting picture. I must capture it for posterity.”

The 1980 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) winner continued:

“I pick up my phone and take what must be the shortest and rarest pictures of the great man as he dusts, clears, and cleans the dining table by himself. I am thinking. How can such a great and wealthy man be so simple and humble at the same time?

“Pictures do not lie. Here is Allen Onyema, Chairman of one of Africa’s largest and fast-growing airlines, Air Peace, caught in the act of simplicity and humility”.

