Yul Edochie had taken to Instagram to make some allegations against May, his estranged wife May

He said she killed her flesh and blood, did body enhancement, and didn't bother to take permission from him

The actor also said that she has been manipulating people to hate him on social media while they pity her

Nollywood actress Yul Ediochie has made some allegations against his estranged wife, May Edochie as he penned a long note on social media.

Legit.ng had reported that the actor had announced that he had taken a new wife and had a son with her. His marriage with his first wife May have not been the same since that time.

In a new development, the actor made a post on social media where he made serious allegations against the mother of three.

According to him, she took her flesh and blood as she went ahead to do body enhancements including, a tummy tuck and chest enlargement.

Yul accuses May of turning people against him

In the write-up, he said that May have turned many people against him and they are now on her side as they are pitying her.

The actor also claimed that she has a married boyfriend who has been endorsing her new lifestyle.

Yul Edochie says he wouldn't be silent this year

Stating further, Yul, made it known that he wouldn't keep silent and allow his former wife oppress him in 2024. He added that he has been doing his best to protest her image while she has been destroying his own.

Recall that May had allegedly sued her estranged husband and demanded N100million compensation from him.

Fans react to the post made by Edochie

Netizens have reacted to the post made by the actress. Here are some of the comments below:

@symply_beautiana:

"Yul is still looking at May yansh while still with Judy."

@iruoma_cy:

"The multiple deals may signed don dey pepper Oga for body anything to bring May down 2023 is my best year in the mud."

@ebbiddo_beauti':

"Mtcheeeew na this May sef I blame for still holding on to that rubbish they claim they have as marriage."

@ifeoma_ndukuba':

"U are pained she is exceeding n successful... May never told anyone to hate u, ur actions did.... Let that woman rest she will not answer you n will never do.... If u really care open ur comment section.... Make I talk wetin dey my mind... Queen May till infinity.... Rest Yul rest.... Ur talk can't make us hate queen May... God please continue to flourish n grow queen May.... She will continue to sign More Endorsement.... Her silence will keep hitting u harder...Tuehhhh."

@mizyuletide:

"When she aware when u took in a second wife and had a child with her, your obviously jealous, this man knows she has an endorsement from body brand he wants to destroy the woman completely, Whr and when was ur name mentioned in her post? So she shouldn’t post about her late child again."

@wonderchildforkids:

"Did you ask for her consent before impregnating Judy?"

@chys_delightsome_cakes_events:

"May what was sent to destroy us be a turnaround of blessings in our life!! Thank God May didn’t end up how you expected her to!! "

@attractions__affordables':

"A finished man, for those of you doubting the efficacy of juju here is an example, a vivid illustration."

@funky_precious1:

"Divorce her na. Why you no gree sign paper lol."

@symply_beautiana:

"The day May mistakenly open her mouth, let nobody abuse her cos this shameless yul is pushing her to the wall."

Yul brags that 2023 has been the best year for him

Legit.ng had reported that Edochie had boasted that 2023 was a great year for him.

His comment came months after losing his first marriage and his first son.

Fans took to the comment section to drag the actor for his post.

