Trending videos showing the chemistry between Wizkid and Tiwa Savage at a nightclub seem to have gotten to the singer's baby mama, Jada Pollock

Hours after the video went viral, Jada took to her X account to share a series of cryptic tweets

Many Nigerian netizens who read the meanings to Jada's tweet believe it was directed at Wizkid over his recent action

Music star Ayo Balogun, aka Wizkid's baby mama, and manager Jada Pollock, popularly known as Jada P, has caused a stir with a series of tweets she shared on her X, formerly Twitter timeline on Sunday, December 31.

Wizkid's Jada pens a series of tweets on X.

Source: Instagram

In one of the tweets, the mother of two wrote:

"Some goodbyes set you free."

See the tweet below:

In another, she wrote:

"Enter the new year with a clean heart."

See her tweet below:

Below is another tweet

Netizens react to Jada Pollock's tweets

Netizens, however, assumed Jada's tweets were messages to Wizkid, who recently made headlines over a video showing steamy chemistry between him and Tiwa Savage at a nightclub on Saturday, December 30.

Watch one of the videos below:

Wizkid pulled up at the club with Jada and his team in his newly acquired expensive Ferrari SF90, among other cars.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, see them below:

emsishere:

"Mama calm down . Wizkid is yours forever. We love you He’s just a guy. Guys like to just have fun sometimes it’s never deep.I know it’s hard but try not to bring the bad times to social media Happy New Year."

Jeremiahpablo4:

"Na Tiwa cause this one!"

Siinclair_Ness:

"Are you trying to let us know something babes??"

Astronautmooner:

"Pain , is that you?"

Homiebishop:

"Hope is not what I’m thinking Tiwa savage will pay for this."

Wizkid crops Jada's picture

Wizkid sparked reactions online with a post where he cropped out the mum of his last two sons, Jada.

The photo went viral, and Nigerians shared different opinions and speculations about why the singer would make such a move.

Reacting, the mum of two declared the internet was a mad place on her X page.

