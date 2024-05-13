Rivers state governor Siminalayi Fubara has vowed that his administration will set up a panel of inquiry to probe the last administration.

Fubara spoke on Monday, May 13, after inaugurating Dagogo Iboroma, SAN, as the state attorney general. Iboroma had been screened and confirmed by the Victor Oko-Jumbo-led House of Assembly.

Fubara announces plan to probe Wike Photo Credit: @GovWike, @SimFubaraKSC

Rivers: Fubara laments sabotage of his administration

It was gathered that the governor lamented the grand-scale sabotage of his administration, saying that the state was in a critical situation.

He said it had become obvious that the political crisis could no longer be resolved.

This is coming barely 24 hours after the immediate past governor of the state, Nyesom Wike, expressed regret in nominating Fubara as his successor.

Wike vows to remove Fubara

In a video, Wike vowed to correct his mistakes by removing Fubara from office while dismissing the claim that he wanted to be worshipped in the state.

Wike said the correction of his mistake would be done at the appropriate time and begged the people of the state to forgive him of his wrong doing.

Governor Fubara had fallen out with his political godfather and predecessor barely three months after resuming office as the state's number one citizen.

How Tinubu stops Fubara's impeachment

The state house of assembly moved to impeach the governor, but President Bola Tinubu's intervention halted the move and resorted to a political solution to the crisis.

However, the president's peace proposal seemed to have collapsed as stakeholders resumed the battle of supremacy between Fubara and Wike.

Wike vs Fubara: Tinubu speaks on Rivers crisis

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu had been revealed to be planning a neutral role in solving the political crisis in Rivers state.

The presidency clarified that the warring party should focus on governance to the people of the state till 2027, which is the time of politics.

Ajuri Ngelale, the spokesperson to the president, said Tinubu will ensure that every stakeholder has what they need to work.

