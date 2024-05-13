A Nigerian man got 4 new tyres on his birthday, among other gifts, and his reaction was captured in a video that was posted on TikTok

The man lifted one of the four tyres at first, and then he moved to his other gifts that were spread on a table in the living room

He opened the first box, which had a shiny black shoe, and then the other box, which had a luxurious short, and at every unboxing, he showed his excitement

A Nigerian man received four new tyres for his birthday celebrations, and his delighted reaction was documented in a TikTok video.

Initially, he hoisted one tyre before proceeding to explore an array of presents spread on a living room table.

Young man lifts one of his tyre gifts. Photo credit: @bugatti_4

Upon unveiling the first package, he discovered a pair of gleaming black shoes and a box containing an opulent shirt.

His enthusiasm was palpable with each item he revealed, as shown by @bugatti_4.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Emelda said:

“I don bUy 8 tyres na man remain.”

Efeomo112 wrote:

"Abi make I buy tyre for this year birthday next year birthday I go buy the motor body how ona see am.”

Diane comented:

“This tire is a very thoughtful gift.”

Shuhan:

“This one na for boyfriend wey get car.”

Jinx B:

“Please how much would this tryes cost.”

Miracle:

“I go buy for my babe buh he no get car sha.”

Giftof Goodlife:

“I can't wait for his birthday,l need to show him hw much I cherish and adore him, he has been my biggest supporter, bby if you come accross this just know that I love you so much my Pom Pom.”

Nature8833:

“But wait ooo wat will he use the tires for it.”

Mara:

“I want to buy This for my man but I don't have money.”

Lulu:

“Omo I dey like when girls dey surprise their partner R, make God bless me I go spoil my babe.”

