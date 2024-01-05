A female pastor has publicly issued a warning to Yul Edochie about his first wife and her children

She said that people are planning evil against them which is why she is saying it publicly to disgrace their plan

The pastor added that she called Yul last year and warned him that they wanted to kill his son but he didn't act on what she said

Pastor Francisca Emmanuel of the Word Redemption Ministry has publicly issued a warning to Nollywood actor Yul Edochie about the impending danger that might happen to his first wife and her children.

Legit.ng had reported that Yul and May, his first wife, lost their first son in 2023 after he slumped while in school.

Pastor warns Yul Edochie about impending danger on May and her children. Photo credit @yuledochie/@officialfrancisaemmanuel

Source: Instagram

In a video sighted online, the woman of God said that the enemy wants to strike again which is why she is warning the actor and announcing it to the world to disgrace their plan.

She said that nothing must happen to May and her children in the video.

Pastor says she warned Yul last year before he lost his son

Explaining further, the clergy said that she called Yul last year and spoke with him for 30 -40 minutes about the plan of the evil one on May and her children.

She said that she explained to him inform of a parable and revealed the person behind the attack but the actor didn't act on what she said.

The woman of God made it known that Yul Edochie lost his son a month after she called him and informed him about the evil plan.

Recall that things turned south after Yul Edochie took a second wife and announced the birth of his son publicly.

See the video here:

Fans react to the video of the pastor's warning to Edochie

Reactions have trailed the video made by Pastor Emmanuel. Here are some of the comments below:

@relindis_amakz:

"Father Lord please protect May and her Children Amen. Remove every wondering eyes upon her Kids Amen. Chai Yul you mess up sha.”

@chiomaa_oma':

"Some of u are laughing what’s funny? them dey talk now una dey laugh like say una know anything about spiritual…Mtchewww…..I just pray nothing happens to May and her children again, this is too much already."

@ogoomariana:

"Those children are under the protection of God. No harm will come their way."

@maryjeanb5:

"Polygamy is not for the weak, May God almighty protect Queen May and her Children."

@reallotachi:

"I pray for divine protection upon may children."

@ms_leemart:

"Nothing would happen to any of May’s children again or may herself , no evil shall prevail over their life ever again."

@rosysdome_:

"Please don’t give May anxiety disorder, no evil will befall her and her children again."

@iamclara_gan:

"Why didn’t you do anything about it or rather contact the wife while he was adamant."

@lingeriebytemmy:

"Nothing will happen to May’s children again no evil will befall her and her children."

@queenofdsun:

"May God not test our faith with death of a loved one."

Yul Edochie brags despite losing first marriage and son

Legit.ng had reported that Edochie had boasted that 2023 was the best year for him.

His viral post didn't sit well with fans because he lost his first son Kambilichukwu in 2023.

His first marriage to May was also greatly challenged as the mother of three filed for divorce and demanded N100 million as damages.

Source: Legit.ng