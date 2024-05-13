Davido joined his colleague Wizkid, among others, to celebrate this year's Mother's Day celebration

The DMW label boss, however, committed a blunder with his short and simple message to celebrate mothers

A member of Wizkid FC, however, caused a buzz on social media platform X over his reaction to Davido's blunder

Nigerian international act David Adeleke Davido, like people across the world, joined in this year's Mother's Day celebration, which took place on Sunday, May 12.

Davido, however, got more than he bargained for from trolls on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, over a blunder in his Mother's Day message.

Davido's typo in Mother's Day message trends. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Celebrating mothers, the DMW label boss who lost his mum, Veronica Adeleke, at a young age tweeted: “Hapoy Mother’s Day!” instead of writing “Happy Mother’s Day.”

See his tweet below:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Netizens, especially rival fans, however, refused to disregard what could have been an innocent typographical error as they saw it as an opportunity to drag the Unavailable singer.

Davido's message came after his colleague Wizkid had also celebrated mothers.

An X user, while mocking Davido, reacted by saying,

“English you no sabi, Music zéro, omo watin you really good at?.”

He added:

“i for correct that your rubbísh English but you get money pass me.”

See his tweet below:

See another of his tweets below:

Fans defend Davido's tweet

Read the comments below:

olaide.olaseni:

"It's not funny anymore,U people should let this guy breath now haba."

_munach:

"Y’all acting like you don’t make mistakes."

eshcisco:

"Sometimes you will type something correctly and then your keyboard changes it to another thing OBO is 001."

godisprocessingme_:

"Imagine, So someone can not make a common mistake again."

oladaniel_:

"Davido is the air yall breathe."

pretty_tonia1_:

"He’s good at making billions .. use your English buy Royce rolls."

Davido flies barber to Dubai

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Davido changed the life of his personal barber after flying him to Dubai to cut his hair.

The 'Timeless' crooner invited the hairstylist to the United Arab Emirates for the service.

The hair stylist, Snow Boi, was excited about the singer's kind gesture and posted a video of himself working on Davido's hair.

Source: Legit.ng