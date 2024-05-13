Singer Skiibii had the attention of netizens after he was caught wearing a fake Richard Mille wristwatch

A fake wristwatch buster observed the difference between the original product and what the singer was wearing

After careful analysis, it was stated that Skiibii was guilty of the accusation and many laughed at him

Nigerian singer Abbey Toyyib Elias, aka Skiibii, fell into the hands of a fake wristwatch buster after he posted a picture of him wearing a fake Richard Mille wristwatch.

Skiibii looks dapper in his outfits. Image credit: @skiibii

Source: Instagram

The characteristics of the designer wristwatch and what Skiibii wore were compared and it was observed that the singer was wearing a fake version of the luxurious product.

Some observations included the wrong shape of the case, crown, chrono push button, the distance between the strap crews, and the colour of the bezel crews.

Some netizens could not hold their laughter as they made jest of the singer and stated that his big silver chain should also be checked whether it was original.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Check out the original and fake wristwatch in the slides below:

Reactions trail Skiibii's wristwatch

Several netizens have reacted to Skiibii's wristwatch. See some of the comments below:

@ms_dsf

"Made in Yaba."

@blizzy_waves:

"I even dey suspect that big iron for e neck. Dat one na transformer parts."

@temi_dayo872:

"Person wey fake him own death nai no go fake watch? Dey play."

@big_chazer:

"Crazy how Shalipoppi dey wear original and Skibii dey wear fake."

@notdat_emm:

"Even OBO and BURNA no dey wear the kind DSTV dish Skiibii wear for neck."

@phumero:

"Nothing killed me more than this post liked by DSF."

@__obase:

"Lmao. They wan belong."

@oluwa_zillion07;

"Wizkid don saved this to his phone in case Skiibbi trespass."

@big_drol_xx:

"Lol. I remember man’s blocking me cause I told him he was wearing a fake @gucci. He doesn’t learn."

Skiibii tackles Harrysong in a diss track

Legit.ng earlier reported that Singer Skiibii released a new song where he tackled some people who are against him, with many saying he was referring to Harrysong.

Harrysong had granted an interview a while ago and said that he clothed, fed and housed Skiibii but the latter joined a cult.

In his diss track, Skiibii took Harrysong to the gallows, as he claimed he was trying to chase clout with his name.

Source: Legit.ng