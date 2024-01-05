Yul Edochie's first wife, May has taken to social media to thank God despite what has has been going through

The mother of three says that she will not cease to thank God in all situations she might have been through

She also wrote that only the will of God will be done over her life and that of their children this year

May Edochie, first wife of Nollywood actor Yul Edochie, has decided to be thankful despite all that life has thrown at her.

The mother of three penned a short appreciation note to her maker on Instagram amidst the warning a clergy had given about her children.

Legit.ng had reported that the entrepreneur and her estranged husband were warned by Pastor Francisca Emmanuel about an impending danger against their children.

Despite the negative prophecy, May took to social media and wrote that the will of God would be done in her life.

May Edochie has been facing some challenges since her husband announced that he had taken a second wife and welcomed a son with her. She was down for a couple of weeks and even took a break from social media.

Edochie also lost her first son, Kambilichukwu in a mysterious way last year. Her actor husband also started calling her out this year and accusing her of undergoing body enhancement.

Fans react to the post made by May

Reactions have trailed the post made by the mother of one. Here are some of the comments below:

@june.202312:

"You are a strong woman, and God is with you. Don't ever think low of yourself, don't ever think you are disadvantaged. See what the Lord has done for you, please see it. You have an army with you that God raised for you. Keep holding your peace and watch God fight for you. You are a winner, you and your children.

@braidsbysandyy;

"Queen MAY I will tell you one thing, your spirit is soo strong..in my entire life I have never fought for anyone the way I have fought for you. Thank you mama for remaining silent."

@anniesenhancebeauty:

"Even in the midst of set backs, difficulties, trials and tribulations, praise him. It is well with you Queen."

@thebabylounge:

"Do not ever. Stay CONNECTED to Him through your praise. That is your POWER SOURCE. And He will continue to engrace and strengthen you."

@queensusz':

"A queen and more! sometimes life can seem so unfair but there's always joy at the end of the tunnel. I pray God restore all that was lost in hundred fold, I love you."

@juliaifees_':

"He is a loving Father, and because you serve him so diligently, He will never let you down . Our God is a faithful God .Good morning, my Queen."

@barbiej1234:

"Thought of you throughout yesterday , God will comfort you!!!.. The pain is much my dear, sending my prayers and hugs. Don’t give up."

@yummy__crispy:

"He alone is worthy of our praise."

@ihemenancy':

"Keep shining my Queen."

@jehjehkarneh:

"Let God be magnified ."

@emma.rolland2:

"The mighty in battle got your back."

May Edochie break the silence four months after losing a son

Legit.ng had reported that Edochie had returned to social media four months after the death of her son, Kambilichukwu.

After her return, she made it known that the pain of losing a child was unbearable for her and any parent.

She also stated that she will always take her late son as her second child even though he is no more. She thanked her family and friends for staying true to her and encouraging her.

