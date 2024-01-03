Hours after controversial Street-pop singer Portable went online to call out Mc Oluomo's second command, Koko Zaria video evidence emerges

Portable, in a series of clips shared on his social media page, accused Koko Zaria of wanting to use his son for rituals

He alleged that Honey Berry and Koko Zaria were committing adultery and they shouldn't get his kid involved in their heinous atrocities

Street-pop sensation Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable, has once again kicked off the new year in a controversial manner.

Hours after he slammed Koko Zaria and his third baby mam, Honey Berry, accusing them of committing adultery, videos have emerged online to confirm his allegations.

Drama as video of evidence of the allegations Portable levelled against Honey Berry and Koko Zaria emerges online. Photo credit: @portablebaeby/@honeyberry933/@kokozaria_americanboy/@nollywoodcitadel

Source: Instagram

Clips of Honey Berry at the Oshodi day dressed raunchily and dancing with so much lust have created a stir.

In one of the trending clips, Koko Zaria was seen kissing Honey Berry's cheeks as she continued to dance with her bosom exposed.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Honey Berry joins Koko Zaria on stage as Saheed Osupa eulogises him

One of the viral moments that created a major stir was when Honey Berry was seen on stage with Koko Zaria.

The Union boss was joined on stage by Honey Berry as Fuji artist Saheed Osupa showed him with encomium.

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Portable chased Honey Berry away from his house, accusing her of sleeping with other men and doing hookups.

This all took place on the day Portable fought with Charles Okocha.

See the viral clip below:

See how netizens reacted to the video of Honey Berry and Koko Zaria

Here are some of the reactions gathered from the viral clip:

@slimchacha:

"No be the pikin wey that babe carry go Oshodi Dey pain portablenah scope him Dey use which one be fear womanwetin woman do Zazuu him come fire straight bullet come meet all woman."

@degoldfabrics:

"The girl fine, e reach make portable dey cry."

@_arikeolar:

"We need the babes handle. She too fine abeg."

@thefirstladyomorewa:

"Why put back of cloth for front antiiii this year no gree for anyone."

@__kkitan__12:

"How this fine girl take reach portable hnad sef."

@9jaconnect:

"No gree for anyone this year."

@funkkyifemi:

"Portable is pained bcus d lady no dull herself."

@bisgoldstore:

"Continue crying you just start ,go n meet Iyawo Alaafin oto."

@bolaadetola360:

"Portable let the girl enjoy herself now abi."

@ivvvyblack:

"Portable na greedy person."

@nahna_aeesha:

"How potable dey see this fine fine girls....... Can't just imagine."

@itz_franking:

"Can you see any responsible girl wey go marry zazu.. ? You should expect more of this .. they don't love him all his wives don't love him na the money and fame.. make them dey with him and even Born.. if we ask for DNA everywhere go spoil make we forget that one."

Portable blows hot calls out baby mama & Koko Zaria over 1yr-old son

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting a series of videos dropped online by Portable calling out his baby mama and her new lover, Koko Zaria, over his son.

In the trending clips, Portable alleged that his baby mama had kept his 1-year-old son away from him while taking him on her sexual dates with men like Koko Zaria.

He also accused Koko Zaria of indulging Honey Berry in this unflattering behaviour.

Source: Legit.ng