The Nigerian fashion industry plays an essential cultural role and is a significant contributor to the country's economy. Nigerians are world-famous for their striking casual wear, often made from Ankara. Still, formal and traditional outfits are also a common view across the country. The country's ethnic diversity is usually reflected in the wide range of outfits originating from different parts of the country. Which are the trendiest Nigerian outfits today?

Some popular Nigerian outfits. Photo: @jakpo.therayven, @jakpo.therayven, @toluwanimee (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

If you have been wondering what to wear when in Nigeria, here is a look at the various types of fashion styles with pictures. These will help you choose the perfect Nigerian clothes if you ever visit or shop for some online.

The trendiest Nigerian outfits today

What should I wear in Nigeria? Here is a look at some of the different fashion styles with pictures.

Women's trousers

Nigerian women's trousers. Photo: @fle_clothing, @iamdorkong, @bomistyles, @opeyemisdiary, @nma.ankara.gallery, @mayrushonline, @essencefashionempire, @_nizzie_ (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

In Nigeria, women's trousers vary in shape, style, designs, colours, and materials. For formal events and settings, Nigerian women wear plain coloured trousers or those with muted patterns or prints.

Like other outfit types, Ankara makes up a significant portion of women's trousers in Nigeria. One can choose from three-quarter length trousers, ankle-length, or something in between. Nigerian Ankara is one of the most versatile materials in terms of trouser design and look. You can choose to have tight-fitting trousers, loose ones, or have them made into a palazzo design.

Men's trousers

Nigerian men's trousers. Photo: @suisferreira, @gramof_richieo, @shopadio, @ankaraexclusivemen, @laybes_men, @ankara_depot (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Years ago, the different tribes and communities in Nigeria had ceremonial clothes that often involved some sort of trousers for the men. While most of those have been overtaken by modern-day fashion, a few still exist.

Today, Nigerian men wear trousers made from materials such as Ankara, denim, cotton, and polyester. Ankara is undoubtedly the most noticeable of all these. The bold patterns, florals, or lines are often fashioned into full length or three-quarter length trousers and then paired with plain or printed shirts and t-shirts for the ultimate Nigerian look.

Women's blazers

Nice-looking Nigerian women's blazers. Photo: @mai_aura, @chichi.the.ankara.chic, @edaowofashion, @kikzfashion, @fle_clothing, @closetbygbemileke, @ladydivineclothingco (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Nigerian women's blazers show just how much the country's native fashion has borrowed from the western world. Today, these trendy female blazers and jackets have close resemblances to blazers from other parts of the world.

Still, the touch of Ankara gives Nigerian women's blazers a unique look. It is no surprise that these clothing items have become ultra-popular in most African celebrities' wardrobes. These blazers are often full of colours and come in a wide range of designs. One can rock their blazer with a skirt, pair of jeans, shorts, pencil skirts or short skirts.

Men's coats

Nigerian men's coats. Photo: @african.chica, @hocbyfunmi, @dua_africandesignskenya, @burning_rizzla, @allthingsankara, @phelicx, @gemogibespoke, @officialifeoluwa101 (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

In formal settings, Nigerians often wear the conventional coats and jackets found in many other countries across the globe. In casual settings, the Nigerian factor kicks in. Coats are often fashioned out of bold Ankara materials and can vary in length from waist-length to knee length.

Wealthy Nigerian men are often seen wearing long Ankara coats.

Women's shorts

Nigerian women's shorts. Photo: @chichi.the.ankara.chic, @justyou.ng, @justyou.ng, @gakenicloset, @tjl.signature.uk, @kwamboka_ke, @mayrushonline (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Nigeria is renowned for its hot tropical climate, a factor that contributes to the widespread adoption of shorts as part of women's dressing across the country. It is worth noting that shorts were not traditionally part of the native ladies' wear in Nigeria. Ankara shorts are among the most popular women's outfits in the country. These fashionable and highly versatile pieces of clothing can be made in a wide range of clothing styles, colours, prints, and lengths. One can choose from numerous designs. These include tight, loose, short, medium, or long shorts.

Besides Ankara, Nigerian women also wear shorts made from different materials, though these are less common. These shorts go perfectly with various tops, blouses, and t-shirts.

Men's shirts

Nigerian men's shirts. Photo: @kojo_solomon, @abamaba_gh, @welcome_to_my_ghana_market, @miradacollections, @ruthyole, @abbi_express, @family_development_971 (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Nigeria is renowned for the native shirt-like outfits known as Buba and Sokoto. While these are still an integral part of the country's fashion industry, conventional shirts made from cotton, polyester, and Ankara are more common.

Men's shirts come in various designs, the most common being the round-collar and conventional collar designs. The shirts also come in varying lengths and sleeve types. One of the most common looks is that of a long round collar shirt paired with a plain coloured pair of trousers.

Women's dresses

Nigerian women's dresses. Photo: @yarifashionstudio, @_zhirigrace, @ankaradelight, @shop.doja, @estericollections, @jamaxapparel, (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

One cannot talk about fashion and style for ladies in 2022 in Nigeria without mentioning the country's dresses. Decades ago, Nigerian women's dresses were often native long gowns made from various fabrics. Today, these Nigerian dress styles predominantly feature Ankara and come in various designs, colours, lengths, and styles.

Years ago, one would often see well-to-do women wearing dresses with conspicuous designs and bold patterns. While that is still true today, the design and style options have drastically increased. One can get the perfect fashion design dress by browsing the remarkably rich Nigerian fashion gallery full of numerous dress designs, colours, and lengths.

For casual settings, Nigerian women wear medium length or mini dresses. For a more professional look, the country is renowned for its flowy gowns that can be worn by women of different ages. Someone looking for the latest native styles for ladies will most likely come across these flowy dresses made from different materials.

Nigerian outfits come in wide-ranging designs, colours, and materials. While the country is renowned for its Ankara outfits, its fashion industry also has elements borrowed from other parts of the world.

