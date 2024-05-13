Nigerian megastar Burna Boy finally reacted to an online dispute between his colleagues Davido and Wizkid after several calls for him to speak out

Recall that an internet feud erupted between Wizkid and Davido after the former triggered the latter with a leaked video of him

Burna Boy held a recent Instagram Live session where a couple of netizens tried to get words from him on the industry beef

Multiple-award-winning Nigerian singer Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, has waded in on the fight between his colleagues Wizkid and Davido.

The City Boy hitmaker warned people clamouring for him to air his opinion on the viral feud.

Recall that days ago, social media buzzed after the two renowned singers exchanged insults online.

Wizkid triggered Davido by uploading an embarrassing video of him begging a lady in the bedroom. He reshared the video online while interacting with his fans who were pleading with him to release new music, encouraging them to beg him as Davido did in the leaked clip.

Davido responded by accusing Wizkid of being a sick man and a woman beater. He also appealed to Wizkid to reply, which he did by posting the same embarrassing video again.

Burna Boy reacted to the issue during a recent Instagram Live after a series of comments from netizens triggered him to do so.

He claimed that if he spoke on the matter, people would cry and that he was minding his business and following his course.

“Everybody want make I talk; if I talk now, people go begin cry. Be careful what you wish for. You don’t understand. Odogwu is quiet; he is leading on a different path. If I begin talk now, una go begin cry”.

Reactions trail Burna Boy’s video

