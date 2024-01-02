Yul Edochie has resumed calling out his first wife, May over her decision to go for body enhancement

He said she signed the consent form herself and didn't tell him about it but called when she was not feeling fine

The actor said May went to social media to pretend and gain pity from her fans without telling them the truth

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie seemed not done dragging his estranged wife for her decision to do body enhancement.

Legit.ng had reported that the actor had taken to social media to pen a long note to his former wife. He accused her of killing their son amidst other serious allegations.

Resuming again, he said the mother of three went for chest enhancement but didn't tell him before doing it.

He added that if she had died, people would have accused him of being the one who killed her. He also said that she signed the consent paper and when things turned south, she remembered him and gave him a call.

Edochie also wrote that he was busy telling her sorry but she went to social media and told her fans that she was sick and they had been pitying her but she still kept the truth from them.

He warned her to stop manipulating him and her fans.

Yomi Casual's wife had earlier told May to yank off Edochie's name from her social media pages and move on for good.

Yul Edochie recounts 2019 accident that would have killed him

According to a previous report by Legit.ng Edochie had posted about the accident he had a few years ago which would have taken his life at an unripe age.

He wrote a short note on social media where he stated that he died when the accident happened but God had mercy on him and brought him back to life again.

The actor noted that the second life he was given was for him to live to the glory of his creator and to serve humanity. The actor promised to expatiate on his message another day.

