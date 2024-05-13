Nigerian sprinter Tobi Amusan has shattered a longstanding world record in the hurdle race to become the new fastest runner in the category

She achieved an impressive record after she posed a swift 12.40 seconds to rise to the top of the chart

Notable Nigerians have joined in to wish her well for the remarkable feat, motivating her to keep the same momentum ahead of the impending Paris Olympics

Nigerian sprint sensation Tobi Amusan stole the show at the inaugural Jamaica Athletics Invitational on Saturday, clinching a dominant victory in the women's 100m hurdles.

Clocking a blistering 12.40 seconds (0.9 m/s wind speed), Amusan not only stormed to first place but also secured the current world-leading time in the event.

This impressive feat comes just two months before the highly anticipated Paris 2024 Olympics, where Amusan is expected to be a strong contender for gold. Her performance in Jamaica further solidifies her position as a dominant force in the event, leaving her competitors in the dust.

The reigning world champion, Danielle Williams of Jamaica, followed closely behind Amusan, finishing the race in a season's best time of 12.46 seconds. American athlete Christina Clemons secured third place with a time of 12.54 seconds.

Amusan's victory has ignited excitement and national pride back home in Nigeria. John Enoh, the Minister of Sports Development, took to social media to express his elation and congratulate the athlete.

"Tobi, you keep making our country proud," his post reads. "Paris Olympics is around the corner, your performance gives us hope just like others, that Nigeria is set to break a jinx. Keep soaring, we are proud of you."

Amusan's recent success extends beyond the outdoor track. In February, she shattered a longstanding record at the Astana Indoor Meet in Kazakhstan, setting a new African record of 7.77 seconds in the 60m hurdles event. This accomplishment broke the 25-year-old record previously held by Nigerian legend Gloria Alozie, highlighting Amusan's consistent dominance in both indoor and outdoor hurdling.

With the Olympics approaching, Amusan is poised to lead the Nigerian contingent's charge for gold medals. Her recent performances serve as a powerful testament to her dedication, talent, and unwavering focus on achieving Olympic glory.

