Nigerian singer Wizkid's baby mama, Jada Pollock, chose to address Wizkid and Tiwa Savage's recent joint appearance at a party

Reports surfaced recently about the Afrobeat superstar being spotted in a club alongside Tiwa Savage

Coincidentally, Jada made a post about closures and endings during that period that got many talking

Following the news that Nigerian singer Ayo Balogun, best known as Wikzid, was seen at a nightclub with Afrobeats diva Tiwa Savage, many linked Jada P's post on saying goodbye to the incident.

Legit.ng reported that Wizkid's baby mama had made a sensitive remark regarding closures and endings a few hours after videos went viral showing Made in Lagos singer in an animated mood with his colleague Tiwa.

Jada p speaks on Wikzid and Tiwa Savage's outing Credit: @wizkidayomedia

The talent manager clarified that her comments had nothing to do with the two colleagues being seen together.

She went on to remark that her relationship with Starboy isn't the subject of everything she says.

"And none of my tweets are related to Tiwa or Wiz! Please come out my comments with ur nonsense! It's so sad how the world views things."

Nigerians react to Jada P's post

@Nelsonmicheal9:

"Use Big Wiz quote that says " never let the small talk but the money get to me" "See I dey my corner,I dey run my race". FC is with you."

@worldpickin:

"We understand. Maybe you shouldn’t have just tweet anything today. It’s common sense."

@STFUWARLO:

"Please ignore all these fatherless children. We love you and your motivational tweets. We need more."

@Bodman_001:

"If I were a celeb like you, God knows Im not gonna reply or react to alot of things from faceless people in the comment section."

@MaRyAm_MuKtAr:

"But it’s always coincides with when ever they are pictured or captured together."

Wizkid crops Jada's picture

Wizkid sparked reactions online with a post where he cropped out the mum of his last two sons, Jada.

The photo went viral, and Nigerians shared different opinions and speculations about why the singer would make such a move.

Reacting, the mum of two declared the internet was a mad place on her X page.

