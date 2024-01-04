Big Brother Naija Mercy Eke's sister, Sweery Eke, has come forward to defend her age with a video of her birth certificate

Swerry noted that it was best she showed the reality TV star's birth document to prove critics wrong

Legit.ng had previously reported that the upcoming actress has been at loggerheads with her fans over her actual age after several documents proved otherwise

Mercy Eke's sister Sweery has defended the reality TV star in the face of accusations that she lied about her age during the Big Brother Naija: Pepper Dem show.

Legit.ng reported that Mercy has been entangled in controversies about falsifying her age.

Mercy Eke's sister reveals star's birth certificate. Credit: @official_mercyeke, @sweeryeke

Source: Instagram

Earlier last year, the beauty influencer shared a photo of her voter's card on social media to motivate others to get theirs when a Twitter user, using Mercy's Voter's Identification Number (VIN), found out her real age.

The probing into the government portal revealed that Mercy's date of birth was September 29, 1990, contrary to what she has told the world.

Sweery posted a video of Mercy's birth certificate on Instagram to defend her sister.

She further went on to attest that people were envious of her sister, hence the reason they looked for ways to bring her down.

The reality TV star's sister flaunted her birth certificate, which stated that she was born on September 29, 1993, and will turn 31 this year.

"Even though my sister asked me not to post this , it’s high time we end all this madness , y’all can hate from your trenches , my sister is clear, the only thing y’all have against her is the level of Success, at 30yrs, 3 houses, 3 company’s, lands, cars and living her best life… y’all got nothing on my sister asides lies and jealousy. it’s 2024, get busy or you will still be here running mad at my sister’s success and age come 2050."

See the video below

Netizens react to Mercy Eke's sister's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

emily_roseloveth:

"So where did your sister get the 1989 DOB on her passport that she posted and deleted?"

emily_roseloveth:

"Issued in 2003 . Are we playing here? Who doesn't know you can get birth certificate from a hospital and get the age you want written on it? . Easily written with a pen . One person has 4 different ages, why are you afraid to get older? Why the deceit?"

chiamaka_edwin:

"Post her original weac certificate to debunk it oooooo. de play... U go explain tire."

judithoflagos:

"Mama, all these people wey u dey show stuff dem no get sense na, tomorrow they will still come up with another narrative, they’re always drinking mercy eke cumm, since day 1, they keep bringing things up and they don’t know mercy grace is original and ordained from God, they can pull her down."

fizzglam:

"Oh dear. God bless you. I know how hurtful it could be, I remember fighting same some years back for my sister cos she was 21, she won mbgn miss universe and a lot were dragging her that she lied about her age . I fought tooth n nail then. Well done dear. God bless you."

BBNaija’s CeeC plans to reduce age shortly after Mercy Eke’s real age leaked online

BBNaija Double Wahala star, CeeC got Nigerians talking after she shared a post on reducing her age shortly after Mercy Eke’s fake age drama.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the reality show star shared stunning photos of herself and noted that she was in her pretty girl era.

Not stopping there, CeeC added that it seems she will have to reduce her age because being 30 does not fit her.

Source: Legit.ng