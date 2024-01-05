Nigerian celebrity stylist Toyin Lawani stirred chaos online as she blew hot at the rate of homosexuals in the industry

The fashionista went as far as highlighting that some of the showbiz favourites were guilty of such acts

A few minutes after Tiannah's outburst went viral, her husband, Segun Wealth, left many in wonder with a cryptic message

Nigerian celebrity stylist Toyin Lawani, best known as Tiannah, has stirred an eruption in the country's showbiz industry as she spoke out about gay men who trick women into marriage.

Taking to social media, Tiannah pleaded with homosexuals to stop deceiving women into marriage only to have extramarital affairs with their male lovers.

Toyin Lawani speaks on homosexuals deceiving women Credit: @tiannahaplacempire

Source: Instagram

The stylist went on to hint that a couple of the industry faves were all guilty of this trait.

Following his wife's outcry, Segun Wealth—the husband of renowned stylist Toyin Lawani stirred another heated round with a cryptic post on his Instagram story.

Segun Wealth begged an anonymous individual not to expose him, stating he was under too much pressure.

See Tiannah's post below

Netizens react to Tiannah's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

kennybraidedwigs:

"I can categorically tell you that I have this girly ish , that sometimes I hate myself speaking/talking yet I am not a gay!! "

walteruude:

"See, if you are gay, come out and stop deceiving people into marriage."

"On the same Nigerian Internet where those who have come out and are living their best lives with their samesex partners get dragged and called a waste? The same Internet where those who are brave enough to be authentic to their lives are trolled on Twitter and instablog?

"And she thinks the closeted ones are seeing all this and thinking, "hmm, I should really heed Madam Toyin's advice and come out"

queenelizabethjohn:

"Same gender sexual relationship is an abomination in the Bible, anybody practicing is should seek deliverance from Yahweh!!"

bollybeewears:

"This one has been happening since no be today their wives even knows they are gay."

slay_with_may_1:

"I don’t understand why they finding it difficult to live there truth if you believe you doing something right and that’s who you think you’re that’s what you want for yourself then come out in full and stop hiding under disguise of marriage if you bisexual let your partner know if they’re willing to proceed with the sharade bismillahi and if you’re gay be your gay in peace or remain in closet till you die don’t cage someone else’s child living in a fake fairytale fantancies."

Source: Legit.ng