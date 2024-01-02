Sarah Martins has continued to drag her Nollywood colleague Judy Austin to repay her the N1 million she paid for a promotion

It, however, got messier after Sarah Martins leaked a video of Judy Austin without make-up in an attempt to mock her

The video has since gone viral and has left people talking as some netizens took sides with Judy Austin

It appears the ongoing drama between Nollywood actresses Sarah Martins and Judy Austin, who were once friends, may not be ending anytime soon.

This comes as Sarah took to her social media timeline to call out Judy, who recently marked her birthday, over an unpaid debt.

Judy Austin's private video goes viral. Credit: @officialsarahmartins @judyaustin1

Sarah, who has repeatedly dragged Judy, demanded that she repay her the N1 million she paid her for promotion.

She also shared a video of her colleague's natural face covered in pimples to mock her.

Sarah further alleged that Yul Edochie and Judy took advantage of her.

Watch the video Sarah Martins shared below:

People react as Sarah Martins shares Judy Austin's video

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the leaked video, see them below:

misshembe:

"I see nothing wrong with her face."

nonyehillz:

"Who does have breakouts nothing wrong in having breakouts ones in awhile."

official_georgete:

"Forget the hate, d babe fine die."

thereal_safeeyah:

"This is a beautiful face without make up and edits. I am a fan of May and despise Judy’s action , but nothing wrong with this face even with the breakouts this is a beautiful face."

nanavie11:

"It's possible when she was pregnant and having breakout, friends like this are bad."

tuga_2smart:

"U can call her anything but not Uglyy She’s pretty, break out is normal."

amqueen_bee:

"I am not a fan of the Judy lady, but you see friends like Sarah avoid them. They save up conversations just to use against you when you both no longer align. God help us from frenemies."

Sarah Martins apologises to Rita Edochie

Following an ugly drama she got into while defending Judy Austin, Sarah Martins finally apologised to Rita Edochie.

Rita, a huge supporter of Yul Edochie's first wife, May, had been very vocal, fighting for her against Judy and her supporters.

Sarah Martins gained enemies and faced harsh criticisms for insulting Rita Edochie because of her friend.

