It doesn't seem like Nollywood actress Rita Edochie has any intentions to relent on her onslaught against Judy Austin

The veteran actress, in a recent video shared on her page, fired subtle jabs at Yul Edochie's second wife, Judy Austin

Rita, in the viral clip, showered Yul's father, Pete Edochie, with different encomium while reiterating her joy at being a wife to the Edochie family

Nollywood actress Rita Edochie has sparked a major stir online with some posts she shared on her page.

Rita's video comes as a reaction to the recent online war between Yul Edochie and his first wife, May.

Video of Rita Edochie visiting veteran actor Pete and firing jibes at Yul's second wife, Judy Austin, goes viral. Photo credit: @judyaustin/@ritaedochie

The veteran actress who recently visited Yul's father, Pete Edochie, was seen throwing different jabs at her step-nephew's wife, Judy Austin.

Rita Edochie trolled Judy Austin, noting that she joined the Edochie family through the window, unlike her, who walked in through the front door.

Rita Edochie twirls her waist in front of Pete Edochie

The actress in the trending clip was seen dancing and whining her waist as she showered her husband's elder brother, Pete Edochie, with praises and eulogy.

Pete Edochie, in reaction to Rita's dance and praise singing, sprayed the veteran actress money.

See how netizens reacted to the video of Rita dancing for Pete Edochie

Reactions trail Rita's video as she showers Pete Edochie with praises:

@ucheogbodo:

"Mama m onye Nsogbu.. the greatest of them all . Love u."

@iamlizztwum:

"For a whole family to stand against their own blood means May was a good wife."

@shomie_thickana:

"Be a good wife, so that wen e sup even ur husband people go dey for u."

@yusufakeem2023:

"You are not a backyard wife that was picked from a pit of h3ll, you are a legitimate wife."

@mira_ozems:

"I wouldn’t even go to a place where I’m not wanted, Judy na you know wetin you dey find."

@ree_jay10:

"Innocent video now but the ones that came through the window will feel attacked."

@priscakabeleka:

"Judy is definitely living under a curse for her in-laws to reject her in this manner, I pray she has eyes to see what is happening in the spiritual realm."

@ohirichido:

"Front door back door e no concern me....let other people that found love live...."

@dr_okpos:

"I swear I too love this woman she's a whole lot of vibes, wahala for who go find her trouble..u go collect wotoporiously oo."

@mactonymore:

"See how Yul allowed himself to bring out this beautiful family of a great man for the internet to play ball with."

Yul Edochie calls 2023 the best year of his life

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Yul Edochie described 2023 as the best year of his life.

These comments created a massive stir online as netizens reacted to the words, querying how the year he lost his first son and his marriage could be the best of his life.

After these, several other posts, including the one where he accused his wife of undergoing a breast implant without his consent, have all gone viral.

