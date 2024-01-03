Nollywood actress Rita Edochie has come out once again to defend her step-nephew's wife May

Rita accused Yul and his second wife, Judy, of conspiring to destroy May Edcohie's brand because of her new ambassadorial deals

The veteran actress had more to say about Judy, Yul's second wife, accusing her of being the one putting out the statements on her husband's page calling out May

Veteran filmmaker Rita Edochie has gone online to react to the ongoing back and forth between her step-nephew and his first wife, May.

In her comments, she slammed Yul Edochie for going online to accuse his first wife of undergoing breast surgery.

Rita Edochie debunks Yul's allegation about May undergoing breast surgery. Photo credit: @yuledochie/ritaedochie/@mayyuledochie

Yul had accused May of going for such surgery with his consent while lying to the public that she was sick.

Rita Edochie reacts to Yul's allegation levelled against May

Yul's aunty slammed the actor for attacking his estranged wife. She also alleged that the statements on his pages were not of his own doing but that of his second wife, Judy Austin.

Rita Edochie accused Judy of using African voodoo to manipulate Yul and make him do her bidding.

The veteran actress also debunked the allegations that May recently had a breast enlargement surgery. She called it rotten lies from the pit of hell.

Read a full excerpt of Rita Edochie's comment below:

See how netizens reacted to Rita Edochie's comments

Here are some of the reactions that trailed Rita Edochie's comments about May's breast enlargement surgery:

@bensonokonkwo:

"Thanks mum, for your love and support ‍♀️Keep going, Queen may They are going to cry blaaaaad."

@official_emmablinks:

"But in the best of my knowledge nothing has change about May. Since the time of Yul, May has always had a flat tommmy and had that same size of breast. Or is it Judy he is talking about but made a mistake. Cos am perplex."

@_emmymcmxci:

"I just pity Yul. But my question is; Even if the juju Judy used on him finally clear off his eyes, Watin MAY wan use am do again? The guy is empty totally. He has gone to square zero honestly. No man in his right senses will display all this rubbish."

@rytaddiva:

"It’s high time his brothers, mother and father call in. Tomorrow is pregnant and the kids are watching. I feel sorry for his old age tho. Polygamy no be moi moi oh. It’s not something you wish on your innocent children. He is sowing seed of hate into the future of his kids."

@charitynelson79:

"Na this double endorsement dey kill Yul so ooooo. The day she flaunt another man hmmmmmmmm, YUL go mad oo."

@official_queendee:

"The devil is shaking . She go shake tire. But Queen May will be winning big."

@netty_yolanda:

"Did I see Drama Devil Obasi there?"

@margarethoward300:

"Mummy we all know that judy put up that post not yul, but using his account to destory May.

@mercyaidoko:

"Thank u ma ..I knew is Judy handwriting not yulshe is not happy about her back to back endorsement And this is just the beginning she go cry blood."

Yul Edochie calls 2023 the best year of his life

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Yul Edochie described 2023 as the best year of his life.

These comments created a massive stir online as netizens reacted to the words, querying how the year he lost his first son and his marriage could be the best of his life.

After these, several other posts, including the one where he accused his wife of undergoing a breast implant without his consent, have all gone viral.

