Nigerian singer Burna Boy has shown once again how much he loves and appreciates his mum, Bose Ogulu

A video of Burna Boy gifting his mum a Mercedes Benz in celebration of Mother's Day has gone viral

In the trending clip, the singer was seen posing with his mum in front of the new whip as he presented the keys to her at their family house in Lagos

Nigerian international music superstar Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, recently trended online after clips of a new car he bought to gift his mum, Bose Ogulu, went viral.

The car was a gift to his mum to celebrate Mother's Day. A clip of Burna Boy and his mum posing in front of the new whip has gone viral.

Reactions as a video of Burna Boy gifting his mum an N300m Maybach SUV goes viral. Photo credit: @thenamix/@burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

In the trending clip, Burna Boy's mum was seen talking to the Afro-fusion star while thanking him for presenting her with such a luxurious gift for Mother's Day.

Burna Boy returns to Nigeria

Hours after gifting his mum a Mercedes Benz Maybach SUV, the singer went on IG live. While on the live, Burna Boy revealed that he returned home to celebrate Mother's Day with his mum and gift her the new ride.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The singer, who had been on tour across the Caribbean, also shared his thoughts about the recent social media war between Davido and Wizkid.

See the moment Burna Boy gifted his mum the new car:

Netizens react to Burna's Mother's Day gift

Here are some of the comments that trailed the viral clip:

@laurettaegboh:

"She deserves it. She was part of his journey. She tutored him, guided him and managed him well. Great mum!! Well deserved!!!"

@perry_groove:

"Well deserved. Mummy's boy to the core."

@opara101:

"Musicians dey see bar shaaa. Lord continue to bless our Hustles."

@o5ad3b3:

"Isn’t she the Manager? She should just be rich enough to afford this. Is like a Kardashian giving Kris Jenner a $500k car."

@elshazzy_kill_switch:

"Success at its peak! God grant us this prosperity to be able to give our loved ones whatever the F they want! Amen."

@biggfishhhhh:

"NO BE CHO CHO CHO.. EVIDENCE FULL."

@jeffrealone101:

"Doings pass doings lol we never see owe owe one audio jet abd Maybach jeep it’s been over two years but burna boy buy am for his mum and himself."

@trying_to_conceive_1:

"I love this woman die."

@african_histroy_101:

"May our mothers live long to enjoy the fruit of their labors."

@jeffrealone101:

"Even davido omo baba olowo no see money buy this jeep for his wife or brother lol but he want us to believe he has 75m$ jet wey we no see."

Burna’s message to African artists on 2024 Grammys

Legit.ng recalls reporting how Burna Boy reacted after receiving four Grammy nominations at the 2024 award show.

He expressed his gratitude to the organisers of the Grammy Awards while sending a message to his colleagues.

Burna Boy's message was seen by many as a subtle jab from the artist to the other African artists nominated alongside him.

Source: Legit.ng