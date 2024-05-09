A brainy Anambra girl's Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) score has earned her the admiration of many

The girl was one of three students who represented Nigeria at Rwanda in the Pan-African Mathematics Olympiad 2023 and she did smash the UTME

A member of the girl's family hailed her as a star and expressed the belief that the best was yet to come for the intelligent student

The 2024 UTME result of Ogbodo Ekenedilichukwu Grace, a girl who represented Nigeria at Rwanda in the Pan-African Mathematics Olympiad 2023, has been released online.

Ifeyinwa Faith Ogbodo, Grace's family member, shared her pictures and UTME result on Facebook.

Ogbodo Ekenedilichukwu Grace scored 317 in the 2024 UTME. Photo Credit: Ifeyinwa Faith Ogbodo, jamb.gov.ng

Ifeyinwa could not contain her joy at Grace's academic feat.

Grace scored 317 on aggregate: 75 in English, 89 in physics, 70 in biology and 83 in chemistry.

Grace's school teachers and management commended

An excited Ifeyinwa thanked God for Grace's feat and appreciated her tutor, school principal, proprietress and teachers. In her words:

"...Special thanks goes to all her teachers from cradle till date.

"Thank you Engr. Calculus Chukwunonso Onyenanu (0803 548 5238) for your endless efforts in tutoring her to this height, God bless you greatly.

"Thank you the Principal Mrs Nyah Margret and Teachers FSTC, Awka.

"Thank you the Proprietress and Teachers of

Nadora Memorial Nursery and Primary School, Awka."

Grace among UTME's 0.5%

Ifeyinwa released pictures showing when Grace represented Nigeria with two others at Rwanda in the Pan-African Mathematics Olympiad 2023.

The woman added that Grace has always been a star and that the best was yet to come for her.

JAMB said only 0.5% of candidates scored 300 and above and Grace's score ranks her among the top-performing students.

People celebrate Ogbodo Ekenedilichukwu Grace

Nerrisar Onyinye Ego Onyiaorah said:

"Wow!!! Congratulations to her and the entire family. The apple rarely falls far from its tree. Greater heights girl."

Chioma Rowland said:

"Congratulations dear! Pray you attain more heights through His grace."

Meilody Youcee said:

"This is huge! Greater height Ekene...you're truly a genius. Keep shinning girl coz you're a STAR!"

Engr Wilson Okafor said:

"Great!

"Great feat achieved!

"That is the seed of:

"From a family of Mathematicians and from a teacher from the family of mathematicians!"

Anthonia Chioma Philips said:

"So proud of you baby girl.

"Congratulations to her and the entire family. Lord we are grateful ."

Nosike Obudulu said:

"We thank God for blessing the work. Well done, Ekene. Thank you for making us proud. God will continuously give the increase."

Patience Ejiasa said:

"Wow ooo, Congratulations my dear keep it up,Nadora Nadora Nadora we no dey carry Last at all."

