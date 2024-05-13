An unspecified number of Dangote staff have been reportedly abducted by some gunmen. The gunmen were said to have injured several workers following a series of gunshots at the Okpella community in Edo, a town near Okene in Kogi state.

According to The Tribune, the incident happened when the workers who work for Dangote Cement were returning from work on Monday, May 13. The assailants were suspected bandits in the area.

An eyewitness said:

”Many people were wounded; other people are in the bush. My colleague has bullet wounds. A coaster bus filled with staff was attacked at Okpella. Kidnappers.”

The incident has been confirmed by the spokesperson for Okpella Cement Plc, Michael Odofin.

However, he did not give further details about the attack, adding that the incident was still fresh while noting that no one was killed in the attack.

Bandits in Kogi state appeared to have moved to the border towns of neighbouring states, as there have been reports of their attacks in Okene recently.

On Thursday, May 9, Some bandits reportedly invaded the Confluence University of Science and Technology (CUSTEC) in Osara, Okene, in Kogi state.

During the attack, an unspecified number of students were reportedly abducted by the gunmen who had invaded the institution through the bush.

The abducted students were said to be preparing for their exams, which should commence on Monday, May 13.

