What started as an excellent year for famous Nigerian singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, is winding down to be his most dramatic year yet.

The singer, in recent times, has been found wanting in character with several accusatory fingers pointed at him.

Moments Davido has trended on social media Photo credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Earlier this year, the singer made a return to social media, and fans were convinced all they would get from him is music and great vibes.

For months now, the Unavailable crooner has been dragged from one messy online drama to another, with the silver lining being the arrival of his twins after he lost his son with his wife Chioma in 2022.

Legit.ng has compiled a list of the major times Davido has trended on social media this year.

1. Davido returns to social media

In October 2022, Davido's Ifeanyi passed away and hearts broke for Davido and his fiancée-turned-wife, Chioma, aka Chef Chi.

What followed was months of silence from the singer on and offline; it was a heartbreaking experience for Nigerians who constantly sent him prayers and expressed how much he was missed.

Social media went up in flames of excitement as the singer finally returned in March, bearing a gift, his latest album, Timeless.

2. Davido and Chioma got married

One thing Davido did during his long absence after losing Ifeanyi was to get married to his Chef Chi.

The singer warmed the hearts of Nigerians hoping for a grand wedding with the joyful news.

Months later, photos of the singer's court wedding went viral on social media.

3. Davido bus limited edition Maybach

The singer is known for his extravagant lifestyle and spending; he doesn't hold back on splurging on cars and designer accessories.

Few months after his celebrated arrival, the singer purchased a limited edition Virgin Abloh Maybach, reportedly costing N394m.

Davido had it delivered to Nigeria by air, and his fans hailed him for being the baddest as usual.

4. Anita Brown says she's pregnant for Davido

The first wave of disappointment hit Nigerians after a lady, Anita Brown, allegedly Davido's side chic in the US stormed social media in August.

The model claimed she was pregnant for the singer and shared proof that they had an affair while he was allegedly married to Chioma.

To date, Anita takes occasional swipes at the singer and his numerous fans who keep defending him.

5. Sophia Momodu tags Davido as a deadbeat dad

This year, Davido's status as a present father and the beat celeb daddy was queried as his first baby mama Sophia called him out.

The entrepreneur insinuated that the singer had not been playing his role in his daughter, Imade's life, and she hoped she would get to change her surname.

Sophia also affirmed that Davido is dead and buried to her.

6. Ex NFF President calls out Davido

This was the first call out on social media regarding the unfulfillment of agreed contract and money on social media.

While speaking on stage at his event, 'Warri Again,' the NFF president voiced his disappointment that Davido did not attend his event on Friday, October 6, despite being paid a large sum.

Davido vowed not to return the money and gave his reasons to his fans online.

7. Davido and Phyna cause drama online

The singer and controversial BBNaija star Phyna entertained social media with a messy fight on X.

Phyna lamented that the Unavailable crooner publicly denied knowing who she is.

The tweet spiralled into shades, name calling and jabs from both parties, their fans and friends.

8. Davido welcomes twins with Chioma

This is perhaps the biggest highlight of the year so far for the singer as he welcomed twins, a boy and a girl in October.

The singer lost his Ifeanyi in October 2022, and his bundles of joy arrived in the same month.

Fans and colleagues of the singer rejoiced with him and a fight soon erupted after a video of his kids showed up on the internet.

To celebrate their arrival, Davido welcomed Chioma back home in style and gave her expensive designer bags and a house in Atlanta.

9. Photographer, Samklef, Dammy Krane call Davido out over debt

This is perhaps Davido's biggest scandal as several people called the singer out online for failing to pay them on the agreed contract.

It all started after a photographer Abu Salami called out the singer over N218m debt, money paid for a football project.

Singer Dammy Krane and music producer Samklef jumped on the opportunity and have been calling the singer out over other debts relating to them as well.

Dammy Krane to drop diss track for Davido

Legit.ng earlier reported that Dammy Krane revealed he would drop new music, a diss track about Davido's debt.

Sharing a snippet of the music, the singer titled it Owe B Owe, from Davido's other nickname OBO.

While some netizens found the video Dammy Krane shared funny, others criticised him and his career.

Source: Legit.ng