Internationally renowned Nigerian Afrobeat singer Davido finally heeds the call of his fans and makes his long-awaited return to social media

The singer announced his return with a short clip shared on his social media pages, noting that there is a time for everything from grieving to healing, time to speak and time to be silent

Davido, in his comeback post, took time to thank all his fans and supporters while also announcing the official date that his new album "Timeless" would drop

The King is back, OBO is back, Ori Ade is back, these are some of the many phrases that have rent the air on social media as Davido finally makes his official return to social media and to the Nigerian music space.

Davido, in his official statement, talked about his new album "Timeless", which is set to hit the market on March 31, 2023.

Ace Nigerian singer Davido finally makes his return to music after 6 months hiatus. Photo credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

He also thanked everyone who showed him love and support while he was away. The Afrobeat singer disclosed that all the messages, gifts, and concerts are thrown in his name; none is lost on him, and he truly appreciates them all.

Davido also touched on the fact that there's a place for everything, time to laugh, dance, grieve, heal, speak and stay silent.

See Davido's comeback post below:

See how netizens reacted to Davido's comeback post and video

@mrmacaroni:

"ORI ADE!!!!!!!!!!! We are ready!!!!"

@crazeclown:

Been so long I had goosebumps like this … The love is real Welcome back OBO … we are really glad to see you online we are ready for your album we are ready to stream the heck out of that album! We are sincerely READY!

@unusualphyna:

"The KING is here."

@mrfunny_1:

"Welcome OBO."

@badboytimz:

"That’s the baddest!! Welcome back KING DAVID."

@keaks_glam:

"I promise I’m not crying."

@g1_cornel:

"Welcome back 001, you stand strong..."

@johnsonwlms0:

"I can’t believe my obo just posted this we have hope on u sir."

Davido’s fans go wild online as American singer Billie Eilish joins DP removing trend

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that ace Nigerian singer Davido had been away from social media and public view for a while now since he lost his first son, Ifeanyi.

However, on March 15, 2023, there was some activity on the page as Davido removed his profile image and deleted over 1,200 posts on his Instagram page, leaving just three posts.

This act sparked a chain of reactions on IG as several Davido fans did the same on their pages.

Source: Legit.ng