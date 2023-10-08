Nigerian singer David Adeleke, widely known as Davido, levied allegations against the former Nigeria Football Federation ("NFF") president

This recent heated episode came after the singer called out Amaju Pinnick over a $94,000 debt and his failure to show up at an event he was meant to perform

Davido took to Instagram and firmly declared his intention not to refund the money given to him by Amaju, as he listed his reasons

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has accused the previous NFF president of stealing footballers' money following their online altercation over a $94k debt.

Recall Legit.ng reported that Amaju Pinnick criticised Davido for not showing up at the Warri Again concert, where he was invested in performing despite earning $94,600 and the organisers hiring a private jet for him for $18,000.

Davido refuses to refund ex-NFF boss

Source: Instagram

Davido had stated on his X page that he would not remain silent on the topic and that nobody could stop him from playing in Warri.

After hours, the Unavailable crooner took to Instagram and vowed not to return the money Amaju allegedly paid him; instead, he said he would double the amount and donate it to a football charity.

The singer wrote:

"If I'm returning any money, I'll return it to any football charity organisation.

"In fact, I will double it….. Mr Dream Crusher. Imagine how many Nigerian footballers have had their dreams crushed because one person lives for Ikoyi by force."

See his post below

Davido's post against Amaju sparks reactions

Legit.ng compiled some comments below:

charry_fetimi:

"Refund the money, no use other person sweat do Charity. You were booked for a show & u didn’t show up."

lordbwoi:

"Oga go and refund their money for a service you didn’t render jare."

sammy.young112:

"Normal obo go return their money but he just want let them know say them be thief."

vincii____:

"He clearly stated that he discussed the challenges he had with the management team and the host.

"And they were still working towards a solution. Only for Mr Amaju to come to say all he said in a public space. In business, terms and conditions can sometimes not be met, and it will be worked on to get a remedy. Not coming in public to downgrade your client.

"Mr Amaju went as far as saying that another artist is better than him, lol why then did you choose him at first?! Some things have a better way to approach than being blunt with actions."

realestzeeno_:

"Obviously, both of dem get issues... Una know how much dem de talk about ? Almost $100k. Who borrows data no get opinion for this matter... Just scroll pass .:

princewillprime:

"If Amaju should go legal, Davido will lose the case. If someone pays you for a job, it’s different from other things. You either deliver the job or refund. This is not cool."

teeto___olayeni:

"Agreed that they have their priorities wrong, is it really right or legal to collect booking fee and not show up? Then turn around to use donations cover up. Werey jam ogba, everyone mind go dey."

