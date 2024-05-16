Popular Nigerian social media Verydarkman shattered the hearts of Nigerians with the reasons late singer Mohbad might never get justice

Recall that the deceased lawyer, Wahab Shittau, earlier mentioned that the cause of the musician’s death cannot be ascertained

In a viral video, the self-proclaimed activist pointed out other angles that should have been properly looked at regarding the tragic incident

Popular Nigerian social media user Martin Vincent Otse, best known as Verydarkman, has weighed in on the failed autopsy result of late singer Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, aka Mohbad.

He claimed that the deceased would never get justice because Nigerians were sentimental towards the movement.

Recall that the Mohbad's family lawyer Wahab Shittau told the press on Wednesday May 15 that the deceased's autopsy result is unable to figure out what took his life.

According to the counsel the musician's body had decomposed before it was taken for the post-mortem examination.

The self-proclaimed activist pointed out in a lengthy video that Mohbad’s corpse went through several knife cuts without yielding a tangible solution.

He restated that his prime suspects have always been the deceased’s widow Wunmi Aloba and the three friends who proclaimed the singer dead in a viral video.

The black model argued that the aforementioned individuals should have been drilled and questioned thoroughly about controversial death matter instead of relying solely on the defeated autopsy .

Verydarkman argued that, despite the outrage, Naira Marley and Sam Larry should only be held accountable for bullying the ex-Marlian signee.

He rounded his opinion by requesting that the singer be buried appropriately, as he may never receive the justice he deserves.

In another report, Karimot, the late singer's wife's sister brazenly declared that she no longer wants to share blood ties with the young widow, Wunmi.

She stated that she had disowned both Wunmi and their mother and revealed that despite standing by her sister's side throughout the trying times of Mohbad's sudden death, the mother of one was stabbing her in the back.

She claimed that Wunmi had misled the public about some issues surrounding her husband's death.

Mohbad's sister-in-law wades into DNA controversy

Legit.ng had reported that Wunmi's sister, Karimot, lent her voice to the DNA saga between Joseph Aloba (father of the deceased) and Omawunmi Aloba (wife of the deceased).

Karimot lambasted Mohbad's dad for his constant demand for DNA test. She also took to Instagram to chastise Nigerians for requesting a DNA test.

