Samklef has responded to Davido's outburst over claims that he leaked the singer's twins' video online

The music executive denied the claim as he queried why he was being attacked by the singer

However, in another update, Samklef revealed he obtained the viral video on X, formerly Twitter

It appears all is back to normal between music executive Samklef and Nigerian international star David Adeleke 'Davido.'

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Davido had fired at Samklef for leaking his twins' video on social media.

Samklef says he and Davido are on good terms. Credit: @samklef @davido

Source: Instagram

In a reaction, Samklef, in a post via his Instagram page, queried why he was being attacked. He revealed he obtained the video on X, formerly Twitter, and only reposted it on his page.

“Saw the video on their blogs on twitter and posted what did i do wrong ? Na me record the video ? @sososoberekon na crime for me to post like other blogs Abi I no under the why ? Let samklef breath," Samklef wrote.

See his post below:

However, in another post, the singer revealed he and Davido were now on good terms as he sent his good wishes to the singer's family.

“Me and @davido are kool. Davido initially believed I was the one who leaked the video after our DM conversation. However, I clarified that I obtained the video from the public domain on Twitter. Wishing blessings upon your home and family. Celebrating with davido na good news I post. No be 1st post am. God wey do am for davido and chioma go do am for you. Let SAMKLEF breath.”

See his post below:

Watch video of Samklef congratulating Davido below:

People react as Samklef says he and Davido are on good terms

See some of the comments below:

0luk0rede:

"Doesn’t take away the fact that Davido needs to check his circle! This video wouldn’t have come out if none of them leaked it! Congratulations to the Adeleke’s"

iyanshawty:

"But how did the video leak? Because from the video, it’s Davido’s dad that made the video. So how did it get out of his phone? Must have been someone within. Knowing fully well he wasn’t ready to post, Haba!"

lingeriebytemmy:

"What’s the big deal now,it’s a thing of joy."

Video as Davido and Chioma leaves the hospital

Legit.ng previously confirmed that Chioma welcomed a set of twins in the US.

Davido's billionaire dad made the video and excitedly announced that the children would take their first ride in his Bentley.

Chioma was seen beaming with smiles as she held on to her bundles of joy while Davido danced happily beside her.

Source: Legit.ng