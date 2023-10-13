Following the news of Davido and his wife Chioma welcoming twins, a video has confirmed it

In the clip making the rounds online, the singer's dad happily recorded the moment as they made their way out of the hospital

Davido beamed with joy as he stood beside his wife while his twins were carried into the Bentley waiting

In an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, a die-hard fan of the singer Adoo Eugenia Ter, shared a post where she revealed in November 2022, that his late son Ifeanyi would return a double

PAY ATTENTION: #StartupSouth Awards 2023 Nominated Legit.ng in the category Best Startup Coverage! Your support matters - click to VOTE for Legit.ng for free!

The news that David Adeleke, aka Davido, and his wife, Chioma, welcomed a set of twins in the US has been confirmed true following a trending video online.

The singer's billionaire dad made the video and excitedly announced that the children would take their first ride in his Bentley.

Davido's dad posted a video of the singer and his twins. Photo credit: @TheMahleek

Source: Instagram

Chioma beamed with smiles as she held on to her bundles of joy while Davido danced happily beside her.

The babies were collected by two people who proceeded to strap them inside the car while Davido pushed Chioma in her wheelchair.

Watch the video below:

Netizens rejoice with Davido and Chioma

The video was met with joy on social media as netizens thanked God on behalf of the singer and his wife

Read comments below:

@Bigg_Joshh:

"I hope he won’t go and meet Anita again."

@nelsonhands20:

"Massive congratulations to them."

@iamjshadow1:

"Newest members of the 30bg family. Congratulations "

@adewalegangan:

"They deserve the happiness and I'm happy for them."

@SammyZaddy1123:

"Congratulations baba imade ❤️"

@adeniyikoredem:

"Have money!!! So your kid’s first car experience would be in a Bentley Congratulations 001."

@Iam_DJSANTI:

"Congratulations to DAVIDO, nice to see him with his bright smile again after everything he & Chioma went through."

@omalichanna:

"I so much love Chioma and her character. Queen."

@BalikisRamani:

"Congratulations my idolo @davido, the Newest Baba Ibeji, Papa Ejimma in town."

@Generallusia1:

"Congratulations but omo first ride in Bentley I need to get my money up.

I said Ifeanyi would come back double - Adoo Eugenia Ter, die-hard fan of Davido

In a chat with Legit.ng, Adoo Eugenia Ter, a die-hard fan of the Unavailable crooner who said he would welcome twins after losing his son Ifeanyi, revealed she saw the vision and prayed about it.

She said:

"I felt extremely bad and terrible over the demise of Ifeanyi. Immediately, a voice came to me that he would come back double as a twin so I was overwhelmed and I believed what I saw. Then I made a post about it, it wasn’t a prediction but what I saw and I also prayed about it."

See the post the die-hard fan made below:

On the singer keeping the news away from Nigerians even though they stood by and prayed for him, Ter said there is no harm in Davido announcing the news himself.

In her words:

"There’s no harm in being expressive about it because we prayed for it, expected it and we are full of joy."

Nigerians beg Davido to show his twins

Legit.ng earlier reported that several Nigerians took to Davido's comment section with a plea amid news of his welcoming twins.

The Unavailable crooner urged netizens to stop posting old photos of him and Chioma and then proceeded to announce his music festival on Instagram.

While fans congratulated Davido, they also begged him to share a photo of his children for the world to see.

Source: Legit.ng