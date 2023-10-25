More accusations have continued to come up against the late Nigerian singer Mohbad's widow, Omowunmi Aloba

Recall Legit.ng reported that the young widow was called out by the departed artist's friend, Micee, for having a hand in her husband's death

In a new development, Micee was interviewed by popular social media user Verydarkman on the complexities of the late singer's marriage and the events that led to his death

Omowunmi Aloba, the widow of Nigerian singer Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, known professionally as MohBad, has been accused of having an affair with her late husband's manager just two months after his death.

Micee, a close friend of the late artist, made the accusations during an interview hosted by Martins Vincent Otse, aka Verydarkman, and shared on social media.

Mohbad's friend claims the late singer's wife was having an affair with his manager. Credit: @verydarkman, @iammohbad

Source: Instagram

This came after the departed singer's friend vented on his Instagram account for several days about Mohbad's wife's ill-treatment towards the singer while he was still alive.

Micee confirmed in the interview that Mohbad had an altercation with a manager named Tunde over the latter's insensitive remark about his marriage.

He continued by claiming that Mohbad's lesbian manager was having an affair with the singer's wife. He also claimed that Mohbad told him his wife was having an affair with someone in the Marlian house.

See the video below:

Source: Legit.ng