A video of Davido's signee Peruzzi vibing to IDK, a song by Wizkid featuring Zlatan Ibile, has gone viral online

Peruzzi, who was spotted in his car, was seen grooving to IDK jam, a move which caused a stir online

This is coming weeks after Peruzzi's label boss Davido claimed people were no longer interested in Wizkid's songs

Nigerian singer and songwriter Tobechukwu Victor Okoh, better known as Peruzzi, has left people talking over a clip of him listening to Wizkid's IDK song featuring Zlatan Ibile.

Peruzzi, who recently linked up with Davido's supposed rival Burna Boy at a club, was seen in a car jamming to the song.

Peruzzi listens to Wizkid's IDK featuring Zlatan Ibile. Credit: @peruzzi @wizkidayo @davido

Source: Instagram

Recall that Davido, who is the owner of the DWM label, which Peruzzi is signed to, said people were not listening to Wizkid songs again during their viral exchange on social media.

Watch the video of Peruzzi vibing to Wizkid's most recent song with Zlatan Ibile

How netizens are reacting to Peruzzi's video

As expected, the video has triggered reactions from many, especially Wizkid's fans, who repeatedly threw shade at Peruzzi and Davido. Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:

official_chrisvip_:

"Na zlatan make many people de play this song. Truth be told."

miz_okikiola:

"Their popsy."

yunq_zeal:

"you know wether Na him write Wizkid lyrics for that sing."

lanky_david_:

"These people don go settle for back."

olamiii_tide:

"Y’all are so obsessed with star boy baba’nla baba yin ni."

fredow222:

"Wizkid is finished and is mumu fans trying to make themselves happy."

faruk_reel1:

"Even pant washer sef get who de write song for am."

ogsmart5577:

"So if play wizkid song on radio , he go off the radio because of online fights una be woman ooo."

ak_ceety:

"Wizkid is their nightmare."

Peruzzi sends N50k to Dammy Krane

Legit.ng previously reported a feud between singer Dammy Krane and Davido's management over an alleged unpaid debt.

To taunt him, Davido's Peruzzi resorted to sending N50k to Dammy Krane to ease his stress.

His action stirred up mixed reactions online.

Source: Legit.ng