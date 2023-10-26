Former Big Brother Naija housemate Tochukwu shared his views on Nigerian women's carelessness in the dating scene

Tochukwu's observation comes days after the viral case of Justina's death, who was killed by her boyfriend for rituals

The reality TV star pointed out that most ladies get carried away in their relationships to the point where they do not know their lover's source of wealth

Big Brother Naija star Tochukwu has shared his take on the modern dating trend among Nigerian women.

The reality TV star's statement suggested that many people, especially women, do not bother to know their boyfriend's source of income.

Pictures of BBNaija Tochi Credit: @tochi.official

Source: Instagram

He said that as long as their lovers give them money and indulge them, many women don't ask how they generate cash. Tochukwu stressed the gravity of this issue.

This comes after the viral case of Justina's death, who was butchered by a lover who tried to dispose of her mutilated body parts.

See his post below

BBNaija Tochi berates Nigerian women Credit: @tochi.offcial

Source: Instagram

