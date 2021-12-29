Tara Michelle’s biography: age, birthday, family, ethnicity

Tara Michelle is a celebrated Canadian YouTuber, blogger, social media influencer and writer. She has been producing content on social media since 2013 and currently boasts a huge online following. What else is known about her?

The YouTuber sitting on the stairs. Photo: @imtaramichelle

Source: Instagram

Tara Michelle's creative and educative YouTube videos have attracted over 1 million subscribers. Below is everything you need to know about her.

Profile summary

Full name: Tara Michelle Massicotte

Tara Michelle Massicotte Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 5 January 1995

5 January 1995 Age: 27 years (as of 2022)

27 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Capricorn

Capricorn Place of birth: Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Toronto, Ontario, Canada Current residence: Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Toronto, Ontario, Canada Nationality: Canadian

Canadian Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5'5"

5'5" Height in centimetres: 165

165 Weight in pounds : 121

: 121 Weight in kilograms: 55

55 Body measurements in inches: 43-24-33

43-24-33 Body measurements in centimetres: 109-60-83

109-60-83 Hair colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Occupation: YouTube star, social media influencer, writer and blogger

YouTube star, social media influencer, writer and blogger Net worth: $502,019

$502,019 Instagram: @imtaramichelle

Where is Tara Michelle's family?

A photo of the social media influencer leaning on a Porsche. Photo: @imtaramichelle

Source: Instagram

Tara Michelle's parents reside in Toronto, Canada. During her early days, the YouTuber enjoyed travelling with her parents. She also became a travel enthusiast, which came with a huge advantage later in her career.

What is Tara Michelle's last name?

Her last name is Massicotte.

Who is Tara Michelle's brother?

She has a younger brother and frequently features him on her YouTube videos. One of her recent videos is Another moving Vlog… for my brother! Shopping for his first apartment!.

How old is Tara Michelle?

As of 2022, Tara Michelle's age is 27 years.

When is Tara Michelle's birthday? The blogger was born in 1995, and she celebrates her birthday on 5 January every year. Her zodiac sign is Capricorn.

What is Tara Michelle's ethnicity?

Her ethnicity is white.

Educational background

During an interview, the YouTuber stated that she went to two high schools before enrolling herself at the University of Toronto. However, she abruptly terminated her studies and dropped out of college.

What does Tara Michelle do for a living?

She is a YouTuber, influencer and blogger. At the age of 19 years, she relocated to Los Angeles to pursue a career in modelling. Unfortunately, she faced many rejections from LA modelling agencies.

In addition, she was being considered "too short to be a model". So she turned her interest into writing blogs on Tumblr.

Michelle at the beach. Photo: @imtaramichelle

Source: Instagram

In March 2013, she created her first YouTube account. She primarily publishes fashion, beauty and comedy related videos.

In May 2013, she opened her second YouTube account under the username Tara Michelle's OLD VLOGS. She shares her old vlogs, mainly her outing vlogs, DIYs, and various hacks.

Tara is currently living her childhood dream in terms of career. Her first account has amassed 1.28 million subscribers, while her second account has 515k subscribers. In addition, she is a full-time writer and runs her website.

Where does Tara Michelle live?

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the social media influencer relocated from Los Angeles to Toronto, Ontario, Canada to be with her family.

What is Tara Michelle's net worth?

According to Starstat, her net worth is estimated to be $502,019 as of 2022. This information is, however, not verified.

Tara Michelle is a YouTuber and an Instagram star. She is never shy from sharing, interacting and answering her fans on social media platforms.

