Top Nigerian singer Davido has now spoken up after he was drawn into drama involving BBNaija star, Phyna

The DMW boss took to social media to disclose that he has no idea who Phyna is as he apologised to her

The music star’s post sparked a heated debate on social media as fans argued over if he was sincere or not

Popular Nigerian singer Davido has finally broken his silence online concerning his drama with BBNaija star, Phyna.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the DMW boss had liked a tweet that called Phyna’s fans the most useless set of people.

After his reaction to the post became a trending topic and caused a stir online, Davido finally took to his page to clear the air.

Davido finally replies Phyna, says he doesn't know her. Photos: @davido, @unusualphyna

The Unavailable crooner posted a tweet where he disclosed that he actually doesn’t know who Phyna is. Not stopping there, he also apologised to the BBNaija star, saying it was an honest mistake.

He wrote:

“Thank you love ❤️ but I actually don’t know who you are .. and it was an honest mistake .. no vex .”

See his post below:

Reactions as Davido apologises to Phyna

Davido’s response to Phyna was met with mixed reactions on social media. Many netizens argued over the sincerity of his apology.

Read some of their comments below:

Chefie claimed Davido set things on fire with his response:

Esteem tweeted:

Judith explained that Davido lost his son when Phyna won so he might truly not know her:

Read more comments from @realitytving on Instagram below:

jay.bibah:

“Chai, he doesn’t even know who you are…ouch that hurts.”

pitpitloves_sheets:

“Now you know he’s lying yeah.”

daddysgirl_treasure_:

“Now he will know who she is,it’s a win win situation for Phyna bcos that girl get coconut head.”

thecrownedprincess_:

“Davido has killed Phyna with this response.”

_fheyi_khe_miiii:

“This girl should just start rolling with people that love her genuinely ahhhh.”

avybankz:

“This Davido self is savage.”

intimate_haven:

“You are not known.”

soothsayer_de2:

“Respectful insult.”

