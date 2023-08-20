Anita Brown, Davido's alleged pregnant American side chic, shocked many online as she made a massive turnaround about her previous behaviour towards Nigerians

The pregnant businesswoman noted that she loves Nigeria and has no problem with anybody in the world

The controversial American adult film star also went on to apologise for all her previous outbursts, misdemeanour and attacks on the singer and Nigerians at large

Controversial American lifestyle entrepreneur Anita Brown has stirred emotions online with a viral clip she recently shared on social media pages, flaunting her growing belly.

The clip is coming months after she claimed to have aborted the child she alleged belongs to singer Davido.

Clip of Anita at a poolside flaunting her growing baby bump trends. Photo credit: @ninathelite/@davido

Source: Instagram

In the viral post, Anita stylishly apologised to her eDavido for all her previous misdemeanours and online verbal attacks on the singer.

Anita also apologised to Nigerians and Africans at large. She declared in the post that she was in love with Nigeria and was remorseful of her previous outburst against the country.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Read Anita's statement below:

"Nigeria, I love you. Africa, I love you! I have no problem with not one human being in the world! To Everyone who was hurt by my outburst, I apologize!"

See the video of Anita Brown flaunting her baby bump:

Fans react to video of Anita Brown's growing baby bump

@norah_nabem:

"So which one do we believe, you spoil the belle or u no spoil am?"

@cynthia_chinyere_08:

"So you kept the pregnancy Awnn you must love davido then to keep the baby."

@lovereddxoxo:

"Congratulations love, don’t let nobody tell you what to do with YOUR BODY. Even if you have to do it alone, you give that baby the best life ever‼️ Sending love and prayers of safety for you and the baby."

@beckychummy:

"Waooh she is really pregnant, her tummy is fast growing. Pregnancy good on you baby girl."

@sabine_laloca:

"Davido’s bump."

@just_standtall:

"After calling out someone late child unprovoked, speaking ill on his innocent wife’s name, cursing out on someone who had nothing to do with you, trying to tarnish his image, recorded an evil song for him, now you are apologizing to Nigerians cos you blackmail failed. I blame the gullible Nigerians."

@precious_ibini:

"My sister breath out oo I saw other videos of same day no pregnant there."

@nekybrown:

"If she’s having this baby .. she’s really a shameless person… I am not sorry to say!"

@littlemisskemi:

"Apologize to David directly and stop cutting through corners coz I doubt anyone was hurt by your outburst sis."

Davido's Anita Brown spills more about her pregnancy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Davido continued to be dragged online by his alleged pregnant US side chick, Anita Brown. She recently revealed that she was expecting a boy.

The 29-year-old businesswoman had taken to her Instagram Live to spill some more information on her alleged pregnancy for the singer.

According to Anita, she wants a boy and will have one. This was revealed after she dropped comments during her IG live session.

Source: Legit.ng