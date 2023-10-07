Amaju Pinnick, former president of the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF), drew the attention of people to his recent misunderstanding with Davido

The influential sportsman revealed that the Afrobeats star breached their contract of $94,600 after failing to turn up for his concert in Warri

In his statement that has since gone viral, the president expressed his disappointment with Davido and compared him to his colleague Burna Boy

The former head of the Nigerian Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick, has publicly called out award-winning Afrobeat singer Davido for breaching his contract with his organisation.

While speaking on stage at his event, 'Warri Again,' the NFF president voiced his disappointment that Davido did not attend his event on Friday, October 6, despite being paid a large sum.

Ex-NFF president Amaju Pinnick drags Davido for breaching contract. Credit: @davido, @amajumelvinpinnick

He said he sent the artist $94,600 and chartered a jet for him and his staff for $18,000, but they never showed up, which reduced the quality of his show.

While venting, he mentioned that the Unavailable hitmaker had been replaced by up-and-coming rapper Shallipopi.

In addition, Pinnick claimed the singer was egotistical by holding up Burna Boy as an example of someone superior to him in the industry.

See the video below:

Amaju Pinnick's video about Davido sparks reactions

Legit.ng captured the reactions below:

@0Chynese:

"Davido is finished."

@techyfera:

"some people would say the money is too small for Davido, okay, why did he collect it then?"

@iam_bizzyB:

"Na only that Burna boy is the biggest artist in Nigeria I no like."

@Iam_Ultra:

"Davido send this guy who's money back make we rest abeg."

@AJEBOMARKI:

"So Davido is good at duping people of their hard-earned money but he will draw the line when it comes to making good music."

@Chimzy22:

"Although Davido is wrong for not showing up for show he was paid for, my question is, do you always pay footballers and Nigeria coaches their allowance/salaries as at when due? Bush meat don catch the hunter."

@iam_believe101:

"Davido don rip them Omo ogbon."

