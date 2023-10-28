The online fight between Davido and Dammy Krane has escalated, with both parties calling each other out

In a tweet on X, formerly Twitter, Dammy Krane shared a video snippet of his new song set to drop soon

The song titled Owe B Owe is a diss track for Davido, and netizens have shared different reactions to the video

The online feud between David Adeleke aka Davido, and Dammy Krane keeps getting messy with each update.

Legit.ng recall reporting that Dammy Krane claimed Davido still owes him for his contribution on the track they did together.

Both parties shared different secrets online, revealing how they both allegedly took advantage of each other.

In a new development, Dammy Krane has revealed he would be dropping new music soon, a diss track about Davido's debt.

Sharing a snippet of the music, the singer titled it Owe B Owe, from Davido's other nickname OBO.

He wrote:

"OWE B OWE ( Owe Owe One ) Dropping soon."

See the tweet below:

Netizens react to Dammy Krane's post

nola_cozy:

"As an OBO fan, make we no lie this jam bang!"

mzfiyin:

"Wow!!! The same Davido that accommodated you???"

addictive_deoye:

"Na afro-gbese be this one?"

dera._xi:

"This one don dey sing since yet see d nonsense he put out. Who will play this in clubs or radio? See how burns drop last last subtle but very direct. SMH na only am and him friends go stream this song."

@thisistolu:

"On God, e no go better for you."

@abazwhyllzz:

"Fooling of the year….Trying to use davido to revive your music career."

@Realsammywurlld:

"Na Diss track, but he come be like say you dey beg 001 to dash you money."

@Ayoappeal:

"Some careers can't be revived, Dammy Krane has lost touch with music abeg, you can't diss OBO with this kind of song and expect money, lailai"

Dammy Krane slams Davido over housing

Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido revealed Dammy Krane never paid him for three verses he provided to revive his career. He also shared how Dammy Krane moved to his house in Atlanta.

Dammy Krane, in a series of tweets, revealed Davido was the one who featured him on a song, adding that it was released on the DMW star's YouTube page.

Speaking on living with Davido, Dammy Krane said it was Davido who invited him to move in with him because Sony Music wanted to sign him.

