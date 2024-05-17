Many Arsenal Football Club fans have become emergency West Ham United FC supporters ahead of Sunday's title-deciding matches

West Ham faces English Premier League (EPL) defending champions Manchester City on Sunday, May 19 and could give Arsenal a chance at the title if they win

Hundreds of Arsenal fans besieged West Ham's Facebook page, making 'crazy' promises and offers as they rooted for the Hammers

Arsenal fans have turned to West Ham United for hope as they look to win their first EPL title in 20 years.

Current champions Manchester City are favourites to win the title for a fourth straight year after their two-nil Hotspur on Wednesday, May 15.

Arsenal fans have become Hammers supporters overnight. Photo Credit: West Ham United, X/@Arsenal

The EPL winner will be decided on the final matchday. City leads the table with 88 points, two more than Arsenal.

While Arsenal faces Everton, City will lock horns with the Hammers on Sunday, May 19. For many Arsenal fans, Everton is a walkover, which may have informed their emergency support for West Ham.

A post on its showcasing its boys in training has been flooded with comments from Arsenal fans.

Some targeted certain players, while others made 'crazy' offers to motivate the Hammers to beat City.

Arsenal fans become emergency West Ham supporters

Newton Prince Okumu said:

"I started supporting Westham before I was born,you are the biggest team in the world with valuable squad, Antonio is better than Halaand,Lucas Paqueta is better than Debruyen,Bowen is better than their Barnardo silver and Loden,Fabianski if not David Raya you could have won the golden glove ,keep a clean sheet on Sunday and we'll invite you to celebrate with us at Emirates stadium ,we love you Westham."

Constant Jonns said:

"All the odds are against you but I believe you can pull a pleasant farewell to Moyes."

Nigatu NG said:

"Do for Ricehe is legend of Hammers."

Tafwisamate said:

"They have shifted from the Spurs page to here.

"We can see them."

Ayuk Gerard said:

"Westham must not end the year with a defeat common guys. Go in there and make city cry we are solidly behind you guys. Gunner for life ❤️."

Nofi Bayu Darmawan said:

"I trust Westham FC is one of the promising team in the world!

"-Gunner."

Aping Gordon Lueth said:

"Arsenal is begging every team to help them from Nottingham Forest, Fulham, Tottenham down to the last day with West Ham whereas Man City and their fans are quiet, they're not begging Everton to beat Arsenal. Can't we clearly see the big difference in Mentality here? The small mentality is obviously apparent."

Lady's 2023 dream about EPL winner trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady's 2023 dream about the club winning the 2024 EPL had resurfaced online.

While many sports pundits and fans have tipped Pep Guardiola's side to win the EPL for a fourth straight season, Ifeoluwani's dream suggests they are in for a shocker.

In a tweet on X on December 4, 2023, Ifeoluwani said she dreamt that Arsenal were two points behind Manchester City before the final game of the season. However, in her dream, Manchester City lost their final match against West Ham United, and Arsenal won theirs.

