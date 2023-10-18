Nigerian singer Davido's alleged side chick Anita Brown is relentless on her mission to keep causing commotion on social media

The controversial American model recently made a post that many speculated to be a shade at the singer's nursing wife

Anita, in her steaming post, pointed out that many were dying in poverty despite being married to billionaires

Nigerian singer Davido's alleged side chick, Anita Brown, has indirectly thrown out another diss to Chioma Rowland.

Anita commented on the new social media platform Threads about how some women have billionaires, rich fathers, or husbands but are still in poverty despite their apparent advantages.

Davido's Anita Brown throws shot at singer an nursing wife Credit: @davido, @anitabrown

Source: Instagram

She refereed to Chioma's situation as "pathetic," saying that even a barman for a famous actress could have it better.

Anita referenced someone who has everything they could want but has no idea how to use it.

"Y'all girlies be having millionaires and billionaires as baby fathers and husbands and life still be so basic.

The popular starlet's bartender life is comparable to you or better. Pathetic. Definition of you can have everything in your hands and don't know what to do with it".

See her post below

Anita Brown's new shade sparks reactions

See reactions below:

mandydanielz:

Anita is inlove with Chioma e no get as she wan explain am she is inlove with Chioma not Davido.

deckcherish:

"The day Chioma go reply you, we go follow her drag you oo. You don d talk too much. Abi you’re pained cos she isn’t giving you audience. Anita stay far away nau."

thelma_cte:

"E be like say na chioma give this girl belle cos I No understand."

shomie_thickana:

"She go throw the shades still pick am back....001 and 002, sipping hot water yam and rubbing powder on their necks."

pep_interiors:

"Na that bag wey Davido buy for Chioma dey pain am Anita ur mind no go touch ground."

properties_by_susan:

"In few years chioma will be a grandma. Better get your life together ."

Anita Brown message to Davido over new born twins

Stil on Anita Brown, Legit.ng reported that she sent her well wishes to Afrobeats star Davido and his wife, Chioma, following the news that they welcomed a set of twins.

The young lady spurred reactions with the manner she took in the good news.

In a bid to put an end to any lingering differences, the controversial American model wished OBO and Chioma the best of luck in life.

