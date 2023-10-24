Dammy Krane has taken to X to call out Davido and remind him to pay him for his contribution to a track they both released

He revealed that he didn't utter a word when Davido took a signee from his record label and didn't drag the artiste after he had left

The singer begged Davido to pay for the sake of his daughter so he could have money to pay her school fees

Nigerian singer Oyindamola Emmanuel, known as Dammy Krane, seemed not yet done accusing Davido of owing him a considerable sum of money. He took to X to call out the DMW boss and told him to pay his debt.

He said he needs money to pay for his daughter's school fees as hardship is biting hard in the country. Dammy Krane took advantage of the fact that a businessman had earlier called out Davido about an unpaid debt.

Dammy Krane Calls Out Davido Over Debt. Photo Credit @davido/@dammykrane_worldstar

Source: Instagram

Dammy Krane begs Davido to pay up the debt

At a point, Dammy Krane had to beg Davido and ask him to consider his daughter and pay the money. The 'Amin' crooner added that when Davido took an artiste from his record label, he didn't complain or accuse the singer of leaving him.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He also asked why Davido was not willing to pay for the song he tweeted that he wrote. He emphasised that he does not want to fight the 'Timeless' crooner but wants his money.

See his tweet here:

Fans react to Dammy Krane's tweet

Netizens have reacted to the tweet made by Dammy Krane about the debt Davido is owing him. Here are some of the comments below.

@amebocornerNG:

"U nor Dey tire this guy."

@akoredesanni13:

"Is this true?"

@jossyjsb:

"Oya pay davido for the verse wy he give you for your song. You people don’t appreciate and want to use clout chase for davido."

@Odoguyz:

"Dami ma ni suru."

@shileola30:

"Ogun khee your papa.,Timeless NEO

@JeffersonAdja:

"World star way dem nor know. No wonder you wan kill eazi career."

@SagetheSoftBboy:

"You are a coward."

@darejoshade:

"Wrap it up man. The werey wan revive him career."

@jossyjsb8:

"Oya pay davido for the verse wy he give you for your song."

@Ogonna56:

"Davido pay this guy, stop being a wicked person."

The photographer accuses Davido of owing him

According to an earlier report by Legit.ng, a photographer, Abu Salami, had sparked uproar on social media after he dragged Davido for owing him N218 million.

He said he paid Davido N218 million out of the N326 million contract agreed for a football project. He added that Davido did not honour the project and shared evidence of his claims.

The aggrieved businessman also shared receipts of the times he sent money to the singer and evidence of how he sorted their food, hotel and domestic fees.

Source: Legit.ng