A lady said her life has been transformed since she accepted Jesus Christ as her lord and personal saviour

The lady shared a video online showing how she used to dress in the past before she had an encounter with Christ

She said God spoke to her to stop wearing earrings, and trousers, and also to avoid smoking and alcohol completely

A lady said she is now a changed person after giving her life to Christ and saying goodbye to sin.

In a video trending on social media, the lady said her life is no longer the same since Jesus Christ came in and transformed her.

Lady rejoices after accepting Christ into her life. Photo credit: X/@instablog9ja.

Source: Twitter

She showed people how she used to dress before Jesus came in and she had a change of heart.

Before now, she used to wear skimpy clothes, but her wardrobe has since changed to reflect her new-found faith.

Now, the lady said she has found peace of mind in Christ, and she now attends church.

She noted that God specifically spoke to her and asked her to avoid wearing trousers and earrings and also to abstain from smoking and alcohol.

The video shared on X by @instablog9ja is attracting many reactions from netizens.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady gives her life to Christ

@OKWYtycoon said:

"It pays to be good and decent bless her."

@thatpoetclem said:

"If you’ve left all these life behind, let it go, no need keeping the pictures or videos or using them for content unless you miss it. Not judging tho, just saying."

@Ishow_leck asked:

"You that is reading this comment, when are you going to give your life to God? When?"

@Duzie_ said:

"Praise God. Good choice for her. There’s a time to be mature. There’s also a time to settle down. She probably has that in view."

Source: Legit.ng