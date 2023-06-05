Popular Nigerian singer, Davido, has finally taken delivery of his latest car, a rare and limited edition Virgil Abloh Maybach

Taking to his official Twitter page, the Unavailable crooner posted photos of his new ride as it landed in Lagos

Davido also shared plans to celebrate his new acquisition and many netizens shared their reaction to the news

Much loved Nigerian singer, Davido, has now made headlines for splurging millions on a new car, a limited edition customised Virgil Abloh Maybach.

The Unavailable crooner finally took delivery of the rare automobile a few months after announcing that he had purchased the N394m ride.

Taking to his official Twitter page, Davido shared a series of photos of the ride as it finally landed in Lagos and also shared his plans to celebrate his latest acquisition.

Davido shares photos of rare Virgil Abloh Maybach as it finally lands in Lagos. Photos: @davido

He wrote:

“Touch down Lagos ! Where we Dey wash am this night!?”

See his tweet below:

Netizens celebrate with Davido as he finally takes delivery of rare Virgil Abloh Maybach

The news of Davido’s Virgil Maybach finally arriving in Lagos caused a buzz among the music star’s fans and many of them praised him. Read some of their comments below:

