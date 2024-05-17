Legit.ng journalist Bada Yusuf is an accomplished politics and current affairs editor, boasting over seven years of experience in journalism and writing.

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about Legit.ng. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

Since its establishment in December 2002, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), only three governors have been jailed, a success many Nigerians long to see the anti-graft agency achieve again.

Ola Olukoyode, the new chairman of the EFCC, appeared to be a game changer in the country's war against corruption. He has been vocal about his commitment to prosecuting any former governor found in the act.

List of former governors EFCC jailed through the court Photo Credit: @JamesIbori6, @Lisha_nailathon

Source: Twitter

EFCC to reopen 13 ex-governors corruption cases

Soon after resuming office, Olukoyode expressed the anti-graft agency's readiness to revisit and restart some stalled multi-billionaire corruption cases, particularly against some former governors.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Some former governors have been accused of looting or mismanaging monies huge enough for health care centres, water, electricity, schools, good roads and other basic amenities for the people of their states, particularly those in the rural communities.

However, the prosecutions of the accused governors have either been stalled for political reasons or unnecessary technicalities by the court.

About 13 former governors were accused of stealing billions in their respective states. These former governors are either dragged or charged to court by the EFCC but their cases are yet to come to a logical conclusion.

This has raised concerns among Nigerians, who believe that some of the former governors are strong enough not to be tried by the anti-graft agency.

List of 13 ex-governors under EFCC watch

The former governors whose cases have been stalled and the EFCC is likely to revisit are listed below:

S/N Names State 1 Abdullahi Adamu Nasarawa 2 Aliyu Magatakarda Wammako Sokoto 3 Ayo Fayose Ekiti 4 Chimaroke Nnamani Enugu 5 Danjuma Goje Gombe 6 Kayode Fayemi Ekiti 7 Peter Odili Rivers 8 Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso Kano 9 Sullivan Chime Enugu 10 Sule Lamido Jigawa 11 Theodore Orji Abia 12 Timipre Sylva Bayelsa 13 Uzor Kalu Abia

Below is the list of jailed former governors:

Joshua Dariye

Dariye was elected governor of Plateau State in 1999 under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) but was impeached three years into his second term by eight or 24 lawmakers.

The EFCC charged Dariye with 23 counts bordering on money laundering. He was convicted on July 12, 2018, and sentenced to 10 years imprisonment.

However, he served a brief jail term before he was pardoned by the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari.

Jolly Nyame

He was elected governor of Taraba State in 1999 and served a two-term that ended in 2003.

Nyame was arrested by the EFCC and charged with N1.64 billion fraud. He was convicted in 2018 and sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Like his counterpart in Plateau, he was also pardoned by the administration of Buhari.

Why Buhari pardoned Dariye, Nyame

On April 14, 2022, the former president pardoned the two former governors serving their jailed terms and 157 other prisoners.

Premium Times reported that a source in the presidency disclosed that the two former governors were pardoned based on age and health grounds.

Former governors who acted drama over EFCC arrest

Legit.ng earlier reported the drama that followed the EFCC's move to arrest the immediate past governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello, on Wednesday, April 17. Bello has refused to leave the media space in Nigeria.

The EFCC operatives were obstructed by some police officers and supporters of the former governor as the anti-graft agency laid siege at the residence of Yahaya Bello at Zone 4 in Abuja in a bid to arrest him.

For over 10 hours, the former governor, popularly referred to as the “White Lion,” could not leave his house until the arrival of his successor, Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo, who allegedly aided Bello's escape.

Meanwhile, Bello was not the first former governor to be arrested dramatically by the EFCC. Other former governors who have attempted to evade EFCC's arrest are listed below:

Source: Legit.ng