Nigerians got into prayers and positive affirmations for Davido and his family when the rumour of his son Ifeanyi's death broke

As much as people prayed for it to be false, the little boy who recently clocked three has sadly passed away

Williams Uchemba took to his Instagram page with a post confirming the sad news

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The death of the three-year-old son of Nigerian singer Davido came as a rude shock to Nigerians.

The little boy reportedly passed away after drowning in his father's Banana Island mansion on Monday, October 31.

Davido's Ifeanyi passes away Photo credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Rumours took over social media, but a post from actor Williams Uchemba confirmed that Davido has indeed lost his heir apparent.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"The actor urged Nigerians to pray for the couple so that they get the strength to go through this difficult time."

See the post below:

Other Nigerian celebrities like comedian, AY, Iyabo Ojo, Bimbo Thomas, Susan Peters and a host of others have also reacted to the tragic news.

Prayers up for Davido and Chioma

victorineiris_ministries:

"God is faithful! I believe in miracle! IFEANYICHUKWU means there's is nothing too hard for God to do. Ifeanyi Adeleke!!!! May your name speak for you this hour in Jesus Name! Oh God of the 11th hour and in this 11th month, do it for them and us all in Jesus Name "

mz_sexylilian:

"I blame everyone in the house with that boy , As them are always plenty in that house , so not even 1 person was looking out for this child , what happened to the nanny/ help ? This boy is so active and does not stay one place , I feel so heartbroken right now , I have never been this heartbroken and scared "

christabel.george7:

"So this is finally true I've been awake praying for it to be a fake news such energetic young champ gone just like that, rest well Papa. We love you will continue to pray for your parents "

king_kwad_:

"Nawa ooo. Just from nowhere you get this sad news. How will they deal with this one now. This will hit him so bad. I pray they come out of this stronger. God be with them. I can’t believe I’m saying this but R.I.P Ifeanyi."

dreallegit_xx:

"This is so unbelievable and shocking…. No one deserve this kind of pain Jesus may God give them the fortitude to bear this huge loss ‍♂️"

Davido gushes over son Ifeanyi as he teaches him to swim inside pool in his mansion

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido, was spotted teaching his only son, Ifeanyi, how to swim.

In videos making the rounds on social media, the Electricity crooner was seen inside the big pool in his mansion with Ifeanyi.

Davido carried the three-year-old boy and made him flap his legs in the water as he gave him instructions on what to do.

Source: Legit.ng