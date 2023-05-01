Months after the news made the rounds online that Davido and Chioma had finally tied the knot and gone legal, we now have evidence to prove that they're genuinely married

Clips of the Afrobeat singer, Davido and his wife Chioma tying the knot at a Lagos court have now emerged, and it was quite a scene to behold

The first glimpse of the couple when they tied the knot hit the internet on Sunday, April 30, 2023, when Davido posted a snap on Instagram to celebrate Chioma on her 28th birthday

After several months of speculations, guessing and looking out to finally see clips Davido's wedding photos after he tied the knot with his wife Chioma, we now have court images of the couple.

Though Davido had confirmed during an interview with a radio station that he was now legally married to Chioma, the official event, when it happened, where and how had been a mystery.

Clips of Davido and Chioma's court wedding go viral a day after Chef Chi's 28th birthday. Photo credit: @swissart01

Source: Instagram

But now images of the pair when they finally tied the knot in court have surfaced online, and seeing the couple look so beautiful as they said I do was a beauty.

See photos of Davido and Chioma's court wedding below:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

See how netizens reacted as images from Davido and Chioma's court wedding emerges

@milly_posh21:

"Congratulations all the best."

@odikus56:

"In all it’s David I feel so sorry for. Dealing with the delusional baby mamas & more to come. Dude needs a vasectomy! He will & can’t ever stop cheating, but can he stop procreating with desperate women!"

@hairpalaces:

"Who come go frame am put for house like dis ?? Nigerians."

@zikoraaaaa:

"Where are the people that said he married her only traditionally? Congratulations once again my Faves.❤️"

@jennifer_chy1:

"They both deserve so much love. I hope they take care of eachother. David if I here pim!"

@ogesandra:

"It’s a Forever thing."

@8patrice5:

"This really made me smile God please protect their union."

@chi.victor.5095:

"Congratulations to both of them…but how come there was no single news of it….no paparazzi, Nawa oo."

@fidelisbrown_:

"This davido and chioma marriage be like script always. This girl is beautiful igbo woman I don’t think she can proudly say am married. Because every thing is secrecy which I think is down grading her self esteem. Kindly marry a man that is proud to show everything to the world as it’s done. If I were her family member she will walk away if the guy is not serious with us."

Hearts melt as Davido gushes over Chioma on her 28th birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Davido's wife, Chef Chi, is a year older today, April 30, and his post about her on his Instagram page melted hearts.

The singer shared a photo taken with his woman, from what is presumably their wedding, as he gushed over her.

Davido tagged Chioma, his right hand and go-to person, while assuring her that their love was forever.

Source: Legit.ng