The Convener, Concerned Nigerians, Deji Adeyanju, has ranked ministers in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's cabinet

Adeyanju grouped the ministers in Tinubu's administration into the best and worst categories based on their performances

The Abuja-based activist rates Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, the minister of the interior as the best minister while the minister of power, Adebayo Adelabu is the worst

FCT, Abuja - Human rights activist and Convener, Concerned Nigerians, Deji Adeyanju, has released a list of the best and worst ministers in the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu ahead of the May 29, Democracy Day celebration.

Adeyanju rates Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, the minister of interior as the best cabinet member in President Tinubu’s government.

The Abuja-based activist placed the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, as the second-best minister in the current administration.

While Dave Umahi, the minister of works occupied the third position in Adeyanju’s ranking.

He disclosed this via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @adeyanjudeji on Friday, May 17.

In the worst category, Adeyanju placed the minister of power, Adebayo Adelabu in the 1st position.

The performance of the minister of finance and coordinating minister of the economy, Olawale Edun, was rated poorly just behind the worst minister.

Adeyanju threw open the third position of worst minister in Tinubu’s cabinet for Nigerians to decide.

He wrote:

DEMOCRACY DAY:

Best Ministers of Tinubu’s Government-

Tunji Ojo -1st Position;

Nyesom Wike - 2nd position;

Dave Umahi- 3rd position.

Worst Ministers-

Adelabu -1st position;

Wale Edun - 2nd position;

Who is the 3rd?

Nigerians react to Tinubu's ministers rankings

Senator Shehu Sani @ShehuSani

Ministerial performance index

Oluwafemi @allstarmGr

Where will you now classify Oyetola to be bro, that man is doing nothing as minister.

Snappy @Litkwalssnappy

Worst

1. Adelabu

2. Oyetola

3. I don't know who the minister of sci & tech is but he should be number 3

Rótìmí @trooye

I'm fact, Wale Edu takes 1st, 2nd, and 3rd positions.

Leave Adelabu, he doesn't comes close to Mr. Wale: he's in a class of his own.

The Pundit ✈️ @surajoharuna827

Matawale, state minister of defense.

ade068 @ade0681

I couldn't agree less, 3rd position goest to the rest of the ministers

Ibrahim Kabiru Gagarawa @ArewaLives

Minister of defence is the third in the worse list

Remixs @Remixs_08

CBN governor Cardoso.

